News Briefs

Town contracts out

tax collections

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with a firm that will try to collect almost a million dollars worth of delinquent taxes.

But more needs to be done before the collection of of nine years worth of delinquent property by about 330 property owners can begin.

“It’ll be up to the county for the next step,” said Town Manager David Ashburn, who will work with County Manager Kellie Blue.

That includes receiving tax records and paperwork from the county that will be provided to Zacchaeus Legal Services before foreclosure processes begin. The county has handled Red Springs’ tax collections.

***

Three are booted

from school board

LUMBERTON — Voters said no Tuesday to the current chairman of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County and to a former member who was forced to resign, while electing three fresh faces to at-large seats.

In total, three school board incumbents lost Tuesday and a fourth had a two-vote lead with one precinct out.

With 36 out of 39 precincts reporting, former NFL player and Rowland native Vonta Leach was the front-runner for the three at-large seats on the board and raked in more than twice the number of votes than any other candidate with 6,449 votes. Leach was followed by Henry Brewer, with 2,835 votes, and William Gentry, 2,835 votes.

***

Classic film series

opens Saturday

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Daily Journal, in conjunction with local area businesses, will be bringing movies back to Rockingham beginning Saturday.

The Richmond County Daily Journal Classic Film Series will be presented at the Richmond Community Theatre, located downtown Rockingham at Harrington Square.

The four-movie series begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the Academy Award-winning classic “Casablanca.” A different classic will be shown at the same time, 7:30 p.m., each Saturday through March 28.

***

Police: North Carolina child

shot while sleeping in home

CHARLOTTE — A 7-year-old boy was wounded after someone fired a shot into his home, striking him as he slept in his bed, police said Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the incident occurred at a home north of Inetrstate 485, The Charlotte Observer reported. The child was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was being treated after he was hit in his shoulder, police said.

Police Maj. Allan Rutledge said the child’s home was likely targeted in the shooting, and investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

According to a police report, there were six adults and five children between the ages of 2 and 7 inside the home.

Part of the home and a car were also damaged by a bullets, the report said.

***

UNCP schedules

a piano series

PEMBROKE — Internationally acclaimed pianist Michael Chertock will headline a three-concert piano series at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The series, which is sponsored by the Music Department, will be held in the Moore Hall Auditorium. Each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Chertock kicks off the series with a performance on March 30.