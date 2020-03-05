Council to help inmates transition after release from prison

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chuck Cobb of the Richmond County Crime Stoppers speaks at the second meeting of the Richmond County Local Reentry Council at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chuck Cobb of the Richmond County Crime Stoppers speaks at the second meeting of the Richmond County Local Reentry Council at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal John Autry speaks about his time in prison at the second meeting of the Richmond County Local Reentry Council at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal John Autry speaks about his time in prison at the second meeting of the Richmond County Local Reentry Council at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Wednesday.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Richmond County is on its way to forming a Local Reentry Council which will work to ease the transition from incarceration back into society and reduce the recidivism rate.

On Wednesday, the county’s budding council held its second meeting at the Dobbins Heights Community Center, which was attended by Sen. Tom McInnis, Sheriff James Clemmons, District Attorney Reece Saunders, Chief District Court Judge Amanda Wilson, Chuck Cobb of Richmond County Crime Stoppers, Pastor Gary Richardson of the Place of Grace Campus, and Commissioner Ben Moss, among many others including local service providers, law enforcement, and faith leaders.

Local Reentry Councils (LRCs) began in 2010 as part of the Governor’s StreetSafe Taskforce and are coordinated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. An LRC is an organization that identifies service gaps, develops a network of resources and service providers, develops a public education campaign to change public perception about citizens returning from incarceration, and identifies funding to support local reentry initiatives.

There are currently 17 LRCs in North Carolina which serve 19 counties. Jan Maynor, special project planner for the Lumber River Council of Governments, said that building a LRC in Richmond County will be a long process, and she would like to see the council organized and ready to seek funding within a year.

Melissa Barren, coordinator for the Richmond County LRC, said they’re modelling the council off of successful ones in other counties which have the common features of being deeply engaged with the correctional system and educational facilities like their local community college.

“I want (those getting out of prison) to have the resources they need when they come out,” Barren said. “When they walk out I’d like to know that they’ve got a place to lay their head at night, that they’ve got clothes to put on their back, that they’ve got food to eat and that they’ve got a job to go to when they wake up the next morning.”

The Richmond County LRC will continue to hold meetings in different locations throughout the county seeking input and interest.

The Department of Public Safety recommends that LRC members include representatives from local prison facilities, the Division of Juvenile Justice, alcohol and drug programs, county health department and social services, vocational rehab services, mental health professionals, housing authorities, the Division of Motor Vehicles, the community college, local elected officials, the Chamber of Commerce, law enforcement, faith based and nonprofit organizations, local employers and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Clemmons said this kind of program has never had the level of support it has now. He said that for years the hardest thing for someone getting out of prison has been finding a job and a place to live, and that’s what the LRC will address.

“They could never get gainfully employed and then we wonder why society shows that these individuals go back into the prison,” Clemmons said. “Well, if you don’t give them an opportunity or a second chance they’re going to go back to what they know.”

John Autry spoke about his experience being incarcerated and struggling to reintegrate back into society. He said he had the love of his family to help him through his time in prison, but he watched as others’ situations only perpetuated without a support system.

“There’s not one of us in here that doesn’t have some friend or relative that’s incarcerated or going through a judicial trial,” Autry said to those filling the Dobbins Heights Community Center. “Embrace them, don’t turn your back on them … let’s don’t look down upon society’s incarcerated.”

Will connect inmates to support for transition to society

Gavin Stone News Editor