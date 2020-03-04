Moss to face Brewer in House race

CORRECTION: This article mistakenly quoted Ben Moss as saying he was “10% devoted” to his county commissioner seat. Moss said he was “100% devoted.” The article has been updated to correct this.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Commissioner Ben Moss has won the Republican primary for North Carolina House District 66, and will move on to face Democrat Scott Brewer in November.

Moss garnered 56.7% of the vote (3,582) against Republican Joey Davis who finished with 43.3% of the vote (2,735). The district includes Richmond, Scotland an — part of — Montgomery counties.

When reached after the unofficial results came in Tuesday, Moss was still in “shock” at moving on to the next phase in reaching state office.

“It’s humbling,” Moss said. “I’m still sort of shell-shocked.”

Moss, who works for CSX, has been an outspoken supporter of the second amendment, pushing for the county to become a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary” in recent months. He also was the high vote-getter in his last campaign for re-election.

“I’m very blessed in my mind,” Moss said on his political success while still in his 30’s. “I’ve prayed a lot during this election and I feel like I’m trying my hardest to prove myself to the county and district, and I feel like they’re seeing my efforts.”

On his November opponent, Moss said that he likes Brewer as a person, but they are “just on different ends of the spectrum when it comes to governance.”

Moss thanked Davis, who he said he has spoken to frequently throughout the race, for running a “good, clean” campaign.

“We’ve never had any hard feelings among each other, we just put it out there and let the voters choose,” Moss said.

Moss will remain in his county commissioner seat unless he wins in November, he said, adding that he is “still 100% devoted” to his role at the county level.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

