Rockingham Crime Report

Feb. 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:15 p.m. police responded to a report of a suspect taking payment without completing their work. The suspect, who worked for a roofing company, allegedly took $500 for unfinished work. The case is inactive.

Feb. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:05 a.m. police responded to a report of a larceny at a home on Hunter Circle. A suspect allegedly stole a 50-inch T.V. worth $218. The case is active.

March 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:12 a.m. police responded to a wreck on Harrington Square in downtown Rockingham. Phillip Ray Greene, Jr., 49, of Branch Trail in Rockingham allegedly continued straight on East Washington Street at Harrington Square and jumped the curb, colliding with the fountain, while exceeding a safe speed. Police suspect Greene was drunk, and results of a alcohol test are pending. Greene sustained visible injuries that were not disabling. His vehicle sustained an estimated $8,500 in damage, while the fountain and surrounding landscaping sustained $7,500 in damage. Greene was travelling at 50 miles per hour prior to impact. He was cited for speeding, reckless driving and DWI.

March 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 10 p.m. police responded to a report of a a suspect stealing items out of a victim’s hands at Walmart. The items reported stolen were a purse, debit and credit cards, $120 in cash, a social security card, an iPhone 8, and a set of keys. The victim told police an unknown suspect took the items and ran from the store, leaving in a grey passenger vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8 a.m. police responded to a report of a larceny at a motel on U.S. 74 in Rockingham. The victim reported $957 in tax money, a $25 Aeropostle bag, a food stamp card, a Medicaid card, and a SECU card stolen. The victim told police the male suspect offered to give her a ride but drove off with her belongings. The case is active.