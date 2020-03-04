Legrand, Berry top vote-getters in race for commissioner

Super Tuesday went off without a hitch, at least in Richmond County, where voters shored up the November ballot by choosing their favorites from their respective parties.

The primary election secured three Republicans and three Democrats to face off for three available seats on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, which will be determined in the general election in November.

Republicans earning their spot on the ballot were Lee Berry with 34.3 percent of the votes cast; Jeff Smart who had 28.9 percent vote his way and Andy Grooms, who garnered 19.3 percent of the votes cast.

On the Democratic side, Michael Legrand was the top vote getter, grabbing 31.3 percent; Jimmy Capps took second with a 24.1 percent share and finally Dewey Brower earned his way onto the ballot by getting 16.7 percent of the votes tallied.

The tightest race of the day was a nail-bitter between Brower and fourth-place finisher Susan Bruce. The two were neck-and-neck most of the day, with Brower holding his lead to win by 60 votes. Final tallies had Brower with 1,554 votes with his name on them and Bruce with 1,494.

“I just want to thank everybody for believing in me and allowing me to do this (run for office) again, especially my family,” said Lee Berry after the election, who served as Mayor of Ellerbe for 6 years before relinquishing his seat to run for commissioner.

Running on a county-wide basis was a lot different than running for mayor, he explained. “In Ellerbe we are a close-knit community. I know everybody and everybody knows me,” he said. “With this race I campaigned all over the county, and went places I was not that familiar with,” he added.

“Now I’m looking forward to working with (fellow Republican) Jeff Smart to earn us a place on the board,” concluded Berry.

Top Democratic vote-getter Michael Legrand said he was humbled by Tuesday’s results. “I’m very grateful. It was a humbling experience,” he said Tuesday night. “There is a lot of work to be done between now and November, and I’m focused on my campaign.”

Legrand garnered 2,909 votes on Tuesday, almost 700 more than his nearest compeitition, who was incumbent Jimmy Capps. Capps scored a total of 2,233 votes in his favor at the primary.

Legrand, who has never run for public office before, will now push his platform. “I will be the voice of the community,” he said, “where all citizens are represented.”

