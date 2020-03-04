New Briefs

Town rejects tribe’s

bid for vets housing

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council rejected on Monday a rezoning request that would have cleared the way for construction of housing for homeless veterans.

The council voted 3-1 to deny the request from the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

“With a burdened heart, I make a motion to not approve the request,” Councilman Channing Jones said.

Councilman Ryan Sampson cast the lone no vote on Jones’ motion.

Jones and Councilman Larry McNeill said the problem is the potential for spot zoning and issues with future developers wanting to open mobile home parks.

***

Center struggling

to gather donations

FAIRMONT — A year after it was published online, Fairmont’s GoFundMe page has raised only about $300 in a bid to raise $60,000 to help pay for renovations to the town’s youth center.

Since the page was created and posted to the town’s Facebook page on Feb. 27, 2019, four donations have been made, the most recent in July. The goal is to raise money to help complete repairs to the center’s walls and ceiling, electrical work, install new flooring and furniture, and to pay for an occupancy permit that would clear the way for a nonprofit to operate the youth center.

The 4,164-square-foot youth center is located at 105 S. Main St. and was once a post office.

***

Three are killed

in two wrecks

PROCTORVILLE — A Fairmont man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle accident, and two more people died Monday afternoon in a wreck near Red Springs.

— David Leon Patterson, 49, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee east on Atkinson Road, near Proctorville, when the accident happened about 2 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle left the road to the right, Patterson over-corrected, the vehicle then overturned, left the road to the left and struck a tree.

— Information on the double-fatal was limited, but it occurred on N.C. 710 between Red Springs and Pembroke and involved three vehicles. The accident occurred when one one vehicle tried to pass another.

The identities of the two dead people, who were both drivers, was not available.

***

$1.5 million worth of

marijuana seized

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve intercepted $1.5 million worth of marijuana that was passing through the state along an East Coast drug route.

The Greensboro News & Record reports that the drugs were seized Saturday.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said it seized 331 pounds of marijuana and 30 pounds of a concentrated form of cannabis known as “wax.”

The sheriff’s office said that North Carolina was not the intended destination of the drugs. The office said that the seizure disrupted the supply of drugs along the East Coast.

