Incumbent’scarry schoolboard race

ROCKINGHAM — The three incumbent candidates for the Richmond County Board of Education were victorious on Tuesday and will retain their seats for another four-year term.

The top vote-getter in the non-partisan race was Ronald Tillman, who finished with 29.9% of the vote (4,090), followed by Chairman Wiley L. Mabe with 24.6% of the vote (3,445) and Jerry Ethridge with 23.5% of the vote (3,445). The challengers, Connie Poole and David L. McGuire, finished with 13.67% of the vote (2,002) and 9.76% of the vote (1,429), respectively.

Tillman has now won a second term on board, while Mabe has won a fourth and Ethridge has won a third. Both Poole and McGuire were running for their first elected offices.

Mabe, after the votes were tallied, congratulated his fellow board members on their victories, adding that the trio supported each other in their re-election campaigns.

“We have a good board and those guys are good to work with,” Mabe said. “We’ve had some good accomplishments together and I’m excited to have more.”

Mabe thanked his supporters for their votes, and for those who voted for Tillman and Ethridge.

Tillman, currently an area consultant with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Corrections and Juvenile Justice, ran on a platform that included seeking smaller class sizes so students can get more individualized attention and supporting investments in technology to give students a 21st century education.

In the run up to the vote, Tillman said that the school system needs to improve teacher recruitment and retention, as well as hire more diverse staff to be more representative of the students they teach, which studies show contributes to student success. He also voiced support for additional funding for more specialized staff to address students’ social, emotional and mental health needs.

For Mabe, he said that if re-elected, he would work to continue to improve the school system’s graduation rates and attendance, and continue to grow the dual-enrollment program with Richmond Community College.

Ethridge ran on a platform of making sure that each student in the school system should graduate prepared for work, further education and citizenship. He also wants to see more personalized education, and to make sure that the system uses up-to-date business and technological systems.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

