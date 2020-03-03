News Briefs

Man charged in

Walmart incident

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont man has been charged with multiple crimes following an altercation on Thursday night at Walmart that triggered concerns across Lumberton and Robeson County that there was an “active-shooter” situation at the store.

Lumberton police do not believe any shots were fired during the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m.

Willie Montrel Floyd, 26, turned himself into Lumberton police at about 8:30 p.m., according to the statement. He is charged with assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the people, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.

He was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

***

Man charged

after stabbing

FAIRMONT — A 56-year-old Fairmont man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing someone multiple times, leaving that person in critical condition.

James M. Thompson is also charged with misdemeanor larceny and was jailed under at $250,000 bond. He was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to call on Friday of someone being stabbed in the 14000 block of N.C. 41 South on Friday and found the victim found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

***

Event will mark

125th anniversary

PEMBROKE — Friday will make history in Pembroke in more ways than one as the town marks its 125th year.

Festivities will begin with a groundbreaking ceremony for the A.S. Thomas Center from 3 to 5 p.m. at the construction site, 205 Union Chapel Road in downtown Pembroke. A reception will immediately follow the groundbreaking. The event is open to the public.

The A.S. Thomas Center will be a 36,000 square-foot, mixed-use development that will feature retail, restaurants and student apartment-style housing with a total of 34 bedrooms.

***

Man faces up to

life in prison

RALEIGH — A 33-year-old Lumberton man faces up to life in prison after Being fond guilty of multiple drug charges in U.S. District Court.

James Calvin Breeden was convicted during a one-day trial Wednesday. A jury found Breeden guilty of possession with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, or crack, and a quantity of cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When Breeden is sentenced on June 1, he faces a term of 10 years to life in prison.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.