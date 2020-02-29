Polling locations for 2020 primary in Richmond County

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 for the 2020 primary election. The polling locations are as follows:
• Rockingham #1
City of Rockingham Parks & Recreation (Browder Park)
1311 Rockingham Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
• Rockingham #2
Leath Memorial Library
(Calvin Little Room)
412 E. Franklin Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
• Rockingham #3
Northside Fire Department
209 Bear Branch Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
• Wolf Pit #1
East Rockingham Senior Center 135 Safie 6th Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
• Wolf Pit #2
Community Church Recreation Building
193 Mill Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
• Wolf Pit #3
Cordova Fire & Rescue
108 7th Street
Cordova, NC 28330
• Wolf Pit #4
Ellerbe Grove Baptist Church
162 Ellerbe Grove Church Rd
Rockingham, NC 28379
• Marks Creek #1
First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
300 Charlotte Street
Hamlet, NC 28345
• Marks Creek #2
First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall
200 Rice Street
Hamlet, NC 28345
• Beaver Dam #1
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
108 McCoy Drive
Hoffman, NC 28347
• Beaver Dam #2
Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall
986 Ledbetter Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
• Mineral Springs #1
First United Methodist Church
Fellowship Hall
2281 N. Main Street
Ellerbe, NC 28338
• Mineral Springs #2
Norman Methodist Church
Fellowship Hall
118 W. Moore Street
Norman, NC 28367
• Steeles #1
Mangum Community Building
5838 Grassy Island Road
Mt. Gilead, NC 27306
• Steeles #2
Concord United Methodist Church
Fellowship Hall
316 Concord Church Rd
Ellerbe NC 28338
• Black Jack #1
Mt. Pleasant Community Building
876 Grassy Island Road
Ellerbe, NC 28338