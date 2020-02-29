Polling locations for 2020 primary in Richmond County

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 for the 2020 primary election. The polling locations are as follows:

• Rockingham #1

City of Rockingham Parks & Recreation (Browder Park)

1311 Rockingham Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Rockingham #2

Leath Memorial Library

(Calvin Little Room)

412 E. Franklin Street

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Rockingham #3

Northside Fire Department

209 Bear Branch Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Wolf Pit #1

East Rockingham Senior Center 135 Safie 6th Street

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Wolf Pit #2

Community Church Recreation Building

193 Mill Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Wolf Pit #3

Cordova Fire & Rescue

108 7th Street

Cordova, NC 28330

• Wolf Pit #4

Ellerbe Grove Baptist Church

162 Ellerbe Grove Church Rd

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Marks Creek #1

First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

300 Charlotte Street

Hamlet, NC 28345

• Marks Creek #2

First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall

200 Rice Street

Hamlet, NC 28345

• Beaver Dam #1

Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

108 McCoy Drive

Hoffman, NC 28347

• Beaver Dam #2

Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall

986 Ledbetter Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Mineral Springs #1

First United Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

2281 N. Main Street

Ellerbe, NC 28338

• Mineral Springs #2

Norman Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

118 W. Moore Street

Norman, NC 28367

• Steeles #1

Mangum Community Building

5838 Grassy Island Road

Mt. Gilead, NC 27306

• Steeles #2

Concord United Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

316 Concord Church Rd

Ellerbe NC 28338

• Black Jack #1

Mt. Pleasant Community Building

876 Grassy Island Road

Ellerbe, NC 28338

