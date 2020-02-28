News Briefs

Father, son are

sentenced to prison

RALEIGH — A Lumberton man and his son have been sentenced to federal prison on drug and weapons charges.

Kelvin Guilford Carter, 42, and his son Austin Codey Clark, 21, were charged with knowingly and intentionally conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine in Robeson County beginning in September 2018.

Carter was sentenced on Feb. 12 to 11 years in federal prison with five years of supervised release. Clark was sentenced on Jan. 7 to seven years in federal prison with five years of supervised release.

***

St. Pauls man

faces fraud charges

LUMBERTON — A St. Pauls man was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple felony charges in relation to financial card theft.

Oscar Mark Walters, 52, is charged with felony financial card theft, 14 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and four counts of felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Walters was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $7,000 secured bond.

***

Missing man is

found dead

ELLERBE — The Rockingham Police Department confirmed Monday that a man who was reported missing last week was discovered deceased Friday.

Leonard Miller’s body was found in a wooded area near Exit 25 off of U.S. 220, according to Lt. George Gillenwater. Miller was reported missing at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered his vehicle parked near Exit 25 at about 5 a.m. that morning.

Miller had no known medical issues, according to Gillenwater.

The Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into cause of death.

***

NC spa owner charged

with indecent exposure

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The owner of a North Carolina spa and massage parlor has been charged with exposing himself to at least 10 customers over a two-year period, according to police.

Brandyn Scott Miller, 45, of Jacksonville, was charged last week with 14 counts of indecent exposure, Jacksonville Police said in a statement Wednesday. Investigators said he exposed himself indecently to clients beginning in December of 2017 and continuing through January of this year at Rooted in Wellness, his massage, acupuncture and yoga business.

Miller was booked into jail Feb. 14 and released on a $2,000 secured bond, records show.