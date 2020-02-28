NC Cooperative Extension’s Woodlands Workshops to help Richmond County Landowners

Wikipedia Commons photo Workshops designed to help local landowners in a variety of forestry subjects are planned in March by the county extension office. Wikipedia Commons photo Workshops designed to help local landowners in a variety of forestry subjects are planned in March by the county extension office. Wikipedia Commons Photo Whether a big or small operation, basic forestry knowledge is essential. Wikipedia Commons Photo Whether a big or small operation, basic forestry knowledge is essential. Wikipedia Commons Photo The timber industry’s roots stretch as far back as history itself when it comes to North Carolina. Wikipedia Commons Photo The timber industry’s roots stretch as far back as history itself when it comes to North Carolina.

Did you know that Richmond County has about 221,406 acres of privately owned woodlands?

According to data assembled through NC State University College of Natural Resources, landowners in Richmond County received about $12 million in harvest value in 2016, the latest year data is available.

The total economic impact of the forestry industry in the county is $389.3 million. In addition to income when timber is harvested, there are other benefits provided by well managed woodlands, including a potential reduction in property taxes, and by providing certain landowner protections.

For landowners interested in supporting wildlife or developing recreational opportunities in their woodlands, there are programs available that can help them achieve those goals. Whatever goals a landowner may have for their woodlands, they are less likely to be reached without some active management: thinning, burning, planting trees, or invasive plant management, to name just a few management practices. If you are a woodlands owner, whether five acres or 500, are you optimizing your woodland management to meet your goals? Do you need help identifying the potential of your woodlands?

NC Cooperative Extension Richmond County Center is offering a series of Woodlands Workshops in March to provide landowners with the information and resources to achieve your management goals, or even to help you develop those goals. The workshops begin March 10, with “Selling Your Timber”, presented by Dr. Robert Bardon, Assistant Dean of NC Extension Forestry. Selling your timber is a once, at most twice, in a life time opportunity. Do you know how to maximize that opportunity, and how to achieve a timber harvest that sets the stage optimally for re-establishment? Dr. Bardon will share insights and guidance on making the most of that singular event. Follow up workshops will help woodland owners determine if they are getting the most they can out of their land, whether that’s laying the groundwork for a successful harvest, managing their land for family recreation, or creating an environment that could provide other types of income. Workshop sessions are free, but registration is required. All programs are at 123 Caroline Street in Rockingham.

The workshops are:

March 10, 6:00-8:00 pm: Selling Your Timber, Dr. Robert Bardon, NCSU Extension Forestry. Dinner will be provided by the Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association.

March 17, 6:30-8:00 pm: Importance of Forestry Plans

March 31, 6:30-8:00 pm: Working with a Forestry Professional

April 7, 6:30-8:00 pm: Forestry Market Products: Current Conditions, Future Trends

Call the Extension office at 910-997-8255 for more information or to register!

