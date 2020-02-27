Missing man found dead

ELLERBE — The Rockingham Police Department confirmed Monday that a man who was reported missing last week was discovered deceased Friday.

Leonard Miller’s body was found in a wooded area near Exit 25 off of U.S. 220, according to Lieutenant George Gillenwater. Miller was reported missing at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 after a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered his vehicle parked near Exit 25 at about 5 a.m. that morning.

Miller had no known medical issues, according to Gillenwater. The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation into cause of death. Multiple attempts to reach sources with the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing.

RPD coordinated with Richmond County ECOMM to engage a search-and-rescue team to aid their investigation. Miller was found “shortly after the search party was initiated,” Gillenwater said.

The agencies that assisted in the search were: the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Emergency Services, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Ash-Rand Search Team, Hamlet Fire and Rescue, Cordova Fire and Rescue, Ellerbe Rescue Squad, Ellerbe Fire Department, American Red Cross, Pineland SAR, Laurinburg Fire Department, and the Scotland County Rescue Squad.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_LeonardMiller-2-.jpg

Death investigation is ongoing

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]