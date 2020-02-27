Contributed photo From left, Michael Odom and Shannon Parks pose with their winning catches from Saturday’s Pee Dee River Catfishing Tournament hosted Team Lambert Catfishing Guide Service. There were nine boats competing, making the tournament a winner-take-all. Odom and Parks won first place with 84.9-pounds caught which earned them $720. They also had the biggest fish of the tournament, a stud 47.6-pound blue catfish. Their total winnings were $1,060. Rounding out the top three teams were 2 Live Shad, who came in second weighing in at 74.4 pounds and a 39.6-pound big-fish, and Team Lambert, who came in third weighing in at 73 pounds and a 37.8-pound big-fish. The next Pee Dee River tournament will be May 2. If anyone has any questions or interested in being a sponsor contact Kevin Lambert on Facebook messenger or at 910-730-3503. Contributed photo From left, Michael Odom and Shannon Parks pose with their winning catches from Saturday’s Pee Dee River Catfishing Tournament hosted Team Lambert Catfishing Guide Service. There were nine boats competing, making the tournament a winner-take-all. Odom and Parks won first place with 84.9-pounds caught which earned them $720. They also had the biggest fish of the tournament, a stud 47.6-pound blue catfish. Their total winnings were $1,060. Rounding out the top three teams were 2 Live Shad, who came in second weighing in at 74.4 pounds and a 39.6-pound big-fish, and Team Lambert, who came in third weighing in at 73 pounds and a 37.8-pound big-fish. The next Pee Dee River tournament will be May 2. If anyone has any questions or interested in being a sponsor contact Kevin Lambert on Facebook messenger or at 910-730-3503.

