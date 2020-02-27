Feb. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 8 a.m. deputies responded to a department store on Gibson Drive following a report of a suspect using a victim’s bank information to order two cell phones. The suspect allegedly made two unauthorized debit card transactions totaling $192.24. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:28 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Scholl Shankle Road following a report of a break-in. Investigators recovered a blue paper towel containing blood, a Band Aid containing blood, two sterile swabs containing blood, two sterile swabs of the victims DNA to be used as a control sample, and one cigarette containing blood. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a larceny. The victim reported a $300 Husqvarna chainsaw being stolen from their porch. The case is active.

Gavin Stone News Editor