News Briefs

1 dead, 1 injured

after shooting

SHANNON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that killed one person and injured another.

Deputies were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to Clint Drive in response to a report of two people being shot. Darrell Dennard, 39, of Shannon, and Steven Ray Locklear, 36, of Raeford, were found injured.

Locklear was pronounced dead at the scene, and Dennard was taken to an undisclosed hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

***

City gets grant

to battle flooding

LUMBERTON — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein brought good news Monday and $150,000 to aid in Lumberton’s ongoing flood recovery and mitigation programs.

The funds originate from a state settlement with Smithfield Foods over environmental issues and will purchase 14 acres of flood prone wetlands along Interstate 95 and Kahn Drive from the former Ramada Inn to McLean’s Pond at Polecat Branch in the Highland Park community.

The project has both flood control and environmental aspects. Wetlands will be restored to increase water holding capacity and to return cleaner water to the Lumber River.

***

Disaster coalition

holding fundraiser

FAYETTEVILLE — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition has scheduled a Charity Food Truck Rodeo to raise awareness and money for long-term disaster recovery.

The event will be held March 6 to March 8 at 1736 Skibo Road in Fayetteville. The coalition, which has lost grant money, will be taking donations at the event to continue providing services to hurricane survivors.

For information about the event, call Cassandra Campbell at 910-370-1648 or 910-674-6019.

***

Fire department

gets improved rating

RALEIGH — Lumberton businesses could get a break soon on insurance premiums now that the Lumberton Fire Department has been awarded a higher rating by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire department’s rating went from 3 to 2 after being inspected by officials with the office, a state Department of Insurance division. The new rating is effective June 1.

The new rating means local businesses and industries are eligible for lower insurance premiums as of June 1 — as long as the the insurance policy is due for re-evaluation.

***

Amber Alert leads to

stolen car, two arrests

WILKENSBORO — Two people remained in custody Monday after sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina located a vehicle last week that Tennessee authorities in were searching for in connection with the disappearance of a 15-month-old girl.

William McCloud and Angela Boswell will be taken to northeastern Tennessee’s Sullivan County after agreeing to be extradited from North Carolina. They were arrested Friday on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler’s disappearance, said Lt. Logan Kerr with North Carolina’s Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that McCloud and Boswell are “believed to have information” regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Mae Boswell, who was reported missing Tuesday but was last seen the day after Christmas. The agency said agents and detectives questioned the couple traveling in a gray BMW as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt told The Associated Press authorities cannot say when McCloud and Boswell will be back in Tennessee because of security reasons.

The fugitive warrant for McCloud shows he is wanted for theft over $2,500. Boswell’s warrant shows she is wanted for a probation violation.

Authorities have received more than 400 tips since issuing an Amber Alert on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is trying to determine why the child’s disappearance was not reported to authorities sooner. The agency also said Dec. 26 is listed as the day Evelyn was last seen, but her mother and others have given conflicting dates.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.