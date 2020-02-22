Warrants: Man had fake license plate, MDMA

Vamper Vamper

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department charged a man with possession of multiple narcotics following a traffic stop.

Tymond Dewayne Vamper, 32, of Substation Road in Rockingham is charged with one felony count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling MDMA and crack cocaine, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDMA (ecstasy).

At 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on Vamper for allegedly displaying a fictitious registration number plate. After searching the vehicle, police allege they found a jar containing 15 tablets of MDMA, a Schedule I controlled substance, and 0.2 grams of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Vamper was released after providing a written promise to appear in court. He is scheduled to appear on Feb. 27.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Vamper has never been incarcerated, but has been previously been sentenced to probation for convictions on one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, assault and battery, maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance and DWI Level 5. Those offenses took place been 2004 and 2012, and each occurred in Richmond County.

