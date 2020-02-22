Man who killed roommates

gets two life terms in prison

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina man who stabbed his two roommates and chopped up their bodies has been sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Tyrone Donte Gladden, 47, on Monday after he pleaded guilty. Gladden had killed the Winston-Salem couple Devette Carnetta Campbell and Gary Michael Craig Jr.

Gladden was Craig’s roommate when the 2017 killings occurred.

The court hearing was not without drama. Campbell’s brother, Kevin Jawan Campbell, had run toward Gladden before sheriff’s deputies intervened and tased Campbell.

Another man tried to go after Gladden. Relatives of Campbell and Craig also yelled at Gladden’s family members. Fights later broke out in the courthouse stairwells. Someone punched a hole in one of the walls outside the courtroom.

***

All TB tests at

LJH are negative

LUMBERTON — None of the tuberculosis tests administered Tuesday to Lumberton Junior High students and staff members came back positive, but the status of some students remains uncertain, the county Health Department director said.

There were 130 students and 10 staff members tested Tuesday, but five students did not have their tests read and 30 more students transferred to different schools or didn’t show up for testing.

Four more staff members will be tested at a later date.

***

Man charged with

insurance fraud

RALEIGH — A Lumberton man is accused of committing insurance fraud.

Samuel Lee Lang Johnson, 43, is charged with felony insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor making false statements on an insurance application.

Johnson is accused of submitting multiple claims between July 5 and Aug. 23, 2019, to Allstate Insurance Company for damages to a 2004 Buick Rendezvous SUV and obtaining payment from the company after submitting false information on an insurance application.

He was arrested on Jan. 23.

***

Nonprofit will

distribute food

PEMBROKE — The local nonprofit, Community Comes First, has relocated to Billy Locklear Ministries, located at 3463 Oakgrove Church Road in Lumberton, and will be distributing free food on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The food will be offered to people 65 years of age and older with an income of $1,100 or less per month. First-time participants will need to bring proof of income such as a verification of income letter from Social Security, or a copy of a bank statement that shows proof of income.

A photo ID is also required.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.ds