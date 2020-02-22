Sculptures add ‘color’ to downtown Hamlet

HAMLET — A new art installation in Hamlet has people turning their heads as they pass City Lake.

In the triangular patch of land at the intersection of Hamlet Avenue and Spring Street sits three — soon to be five — sculptures that have the look of re-imagined playground equipment, but they’re not for climbing. The sculptures were made by Adam Walls, a UNC Pembroke professor and artist with installations across the country, including in Laurinburg, where they caught the eye of Kay Cavendish and Tim Nevinger.

Cavendish and Nevinger, the treasurer and president of the National Railroad Museum Board of Directors, bought the patch of land the sculptures now sit in the county auction last year. When they saw that Walls’ work had brightened up Laurinburg they reached out to him to see if they could purchase some of his works to put on display in Hamlet.

With the city’s blessing, Cavendish and Nevinger have installed pieces entitled “Sunrise,” “Another Way” and “Family,” with “Progress” and “The Four Seasons” on the way. The pair plan to refurbish the concrete in the area, add seating and trash cans, and delineate parking areas on Veterans Drive between the museum and the installation.

“It’s a little different. I liked it and I thought it would bring a little culture and a little color to this end of Hamlet — kind of brighten your day as you’re driving by,” said Cavendish. “I just thought it was something we could give back to the people passing through Hamlet and maybe they’d notice it, maybe make a good impression on them as they ride through town. I think the ones in Laurinburg have added to that.”

The installation and the land it sits on was paid for in full by Cavendish and Nevinger, and will be open to the public. Cavendish said they hope to have the rest of the pieces installed by Memorial Day weekend.

“Just enjoy it, come by and see it,” Nevinger said. “It’s been a work in progress and it still is, but we’re proud of it and we hope other people are.”

Nevinger said that the small grouping of the sculptures, rather than just one being in place somewhere, says more than, “here I am, a sculpture.” The pair went to Charlotte and said they saw art that was “just a big round circle,” and found Walls’ pieces to have much more artistry involved.

“(The Charlotte art) was nice! I mean, hey, somebody knew what they were doing, they enjoyed it — that’s their business,” Cavendish said. “It was not ugly, it just wasn’t bright and cheerful and I didn’t understand it.”

“Sunrise” is a series of four orange, folded panels each with a sun-shape at different heights. “Another Way” is a green, paperclip-like shape with one end pointing straight ahead with a red ball on the end. And “Family” is a set of four yellow, metal columns at different heights: a big one, a little bit smaller one — the “parents” — and two “children.”

Walls’ work often deals with his interest in escapist fantasy, according to his website.

“It all boils down to an art attraction to help downtown and help revitalization,” Nevinger said.

Cavendish, who grew up in Hamlet, said the installation ties in with the efforts to beautify and add to the features of City Lake across the street.

“I’ve come by (this area) all my life and I just hated to see how bad it looked. When strangers come through town and got to Hamlet it was disgusting, if you want to get right down to it,” she said, recounting the dilapidated buildings that once marred the area by the lake but have since been demolished. “I just hated that the town that I grew up in, that I call home, looked so bad and I wanted to do something to try to make it look better, so you know how it is — one little thing at a time and it adds up.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

