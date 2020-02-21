Pair charged with cocaine trafficking, other felonies

ROCKINGHAM — Two Rockingham men have been charged with trafficking cocaine and numerous other felonies relating to narcotics.

Edward Neil Griffin, 31, of Deana Lane and Brandon Cox, 22, of Robinson Street are facing identical charges. Those charges are two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDMA (ecstasy); possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine; trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon. They are additionally charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Griffin is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana between a half ounce and one-and-a-half ounces. Cox is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.

The pair were allegedly found in possession of 33 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of methamphetamine that they intended to sell and/or deliver, 61 dosage units of MDMA, 20 hydrocodone pills, eight oxycodone pills, one suboxone strip, two digital scales along with the marijuana amounts listed above, on Feb. 13, according to warrants for their arrest. Cox was allegedly in possession of an American Arms 22 Magnum handgun, and Griffin was allegedly in possession of a .38-caliber Cobra handgun.

Cox was previously convicted of one felony count of discharging a weapon into an occupied property on Dec. 4, 2019 and was sentenced to between 23 months and 40 months. Griffin was previously convicted of one felony count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle on Oct. 7, 2016 and sentenced to between eight and 19 months in prison.

Cox and Griffin are each held under a $200,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail. They are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

