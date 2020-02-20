VFW recognizes teen for essay on ‘what makes America great’

Lily Earney embraced her teacher, Toni Maples, after being presented with a certificate for winning the VFW Post 4203 Youth Essay competition. Lily Earney embraced her teacher, Toni Maples, after being presented with a certificate for winning the VFW Post 4203 Youth Essay competition. Lily Earney poses with her mother and father, Natasha Hyder and Sam Campbell. The yellow flowers Earney was presented with Wednesday signify the soldiers deployed overseas. Lily Earney poses with her mother and father, Natasha Hyder and Sam Campbell. The yellow flowers Earney was presented with Wednesday signify the soldiers deployed overseas.

ROCKINGHAM — What makes America great?

That’s the question Lily Earney answered in an essay submitted to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary’s essay contest last fall. Her essay won first place for Post 4203 and third place in District 9, which included nine other VFW posts. Earney, 14, an eighth-grade student at Cordova Middle School, said the first thing that came to mind when she began writing on the topic was stories her mother, Natasha Hyder, had told her about her grandfather’s service in World War II when she was younger.

Her essay makes the case that it’s the freedoms of religion, expression, sexual orientation, to keep and bear arms, to have equal protection under the law and the freedom to vote that make America great.

“Freedom of expression allows you to express your opinion on any topic. This allows people to express how they feel about things they believe in or do not approve of,” Earney wrote. “They can do this regardless what they think or how many people may disagree. This allows people to come together and support each other and communicate with each other about a common topic.”

The VFW presented Earney with a Youth Essay Certificate of Merit with her classmates gathered around her in the lobby of the school Wednesday. Robin Roberts, president of the Post 4203 Auxiliary, presented Earney with a bouquet of yellow flowers to signify the soldiers deployed overseas.

The certificate recognizes her as an “outstanding young spokesperson of the future.” The VFW also gave Earney $25 to do with as she pleased, and encouraged her to submit an essay again next year to continue to try to compete at the state and national levels.

There were six other essay submissions in the Post 4203 essay contest from other middle school students and elementary school students. A panel of judges from East Carolina University judged the District 9 essays.

“We love the patriotism and we know all your writing comes from the heart and when you read these essays they’re awesome,” said VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean. “It’s really really hard to pick a winner.”

Toni Maples teaches Earney’s exploring career decisions class and her computer class. Maples, who also volunteers with the VFW, said that students learn some about veterans issues, but it’s not enough.

“It’s important but many of the students still don’t understand (why),” Maples said.

Hyder said that Earney was new to the area last school year, having recently moved from Rutherford County, and winning this essay contest was part of what motivated her to get more involved in school. She also submitted a poster to the poster contest in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, joined the softball team, and records stats for the wrestling team. She also made the All-County band.

“I think it’s been really good for her,” Hyder said. She added that Earney’s teachers, including Allison Buck and Nicole Holmes, have been a positive influence on her school experience.

Earney said she didn’t think she would win. Her father, Sam Campbell, said she’s very humble about her accomplishments. She’s done well in school, and Hyder and Campbell said they never have to tell her to do her homework. Earney even helps out her brother and sister with their school work.

Though she doesn’t yet have a clear idea of what she wants to do when she gets older, Earney’s interests are diverse. Hyder said she’s expressed interest in business and architecture in the last six months, was a member of a robotics team in Rutherford County, and Earney said she’s also interested in journalism.

As for how Earney will spend her $25, Hyder said she’d most likely spend it on someone else.

The VFW will do another essay contest next school year.

Lily Earney embraced her teacher, Toni Maples, after being presented with a certificate for winning the VFW Post 4203 Youth Essay competition. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_9382-2-.jpg Lily Earney embraced her teacher, Toni Maples, after being presented with a certificate for winning the VFW Post 4203 Youth Essay competition. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_9367.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Lily Earney poses with her mother and father, Natasha Hyder and Sam Campbell. The yellow flowers Earney was presented with Wednesday signify the soldiers deployed overseas. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_9371-2-.jpg Lily Earney poses with her mother and father, Natasha Hyder and Sam Campbell. The yellow flowers Earney was presented with Wednesday signify the soldiers deployed overseas. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]