Community rallies to support family of Marsha Reynolds after accident

File photo Marsha Reynolds last summer as she prepared to open The Grille next to the Food Lion on U.S. 1. File photo Marsha Reynolds last summer as she prepared to open The Grille next to the Food Lion on U.S. 1.

ROCKINGHAM — Marsha Reynolds, co-owner of The Grille in Rockingham, suffered major burns while working at the restaurant Wednesday night, and now the community is pulling together to support her and her family.

A Facebook fundraiser to go towards transportation and housing for her family as they go back and forth to Chapel Hill raised more than $4,600 in less than 24 hours, with 95 people donating as of Thursday morning.

Jamie Moss of RE/MAX and Robin Roberts of Hudson Brothers Deli are accepting donations at their respective businesses. Family Pharmacy, located at 2124 Fayetteville Rd. in Rockingham is also accepting donations for Reynolds.

The Facebook fundraiser can be found by searching “Marsha Reynolds fund for family expenses” on Facebook or by clicking this link.

Moss said in a Facebook post that Reynolds was airlifted to the UNC Burn Clinic with burns over nearly half her body.

“Marsha Reynolds has to be one of the hardest working women we have ever met! She loves our town, she loves our people and now her immediate family needs us,” Moss wrote. “We will accept pocket change with gratitude. I know from the bottom of my heart Marsha would do the same.”

Reynolds opened The Grille last summer as an expansion of the Village Mart Grille, of which she was co-owner. She told the Daily Journal during the transition that she had always dreamed of opening a restaurant like her mother, Jenny Reynolds, who owns the Number 1 Diner.

File photo Marsha Reynolds last summer as she prepared to open The Grille next to the Food Lion on U.S. 1. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_0660-1.jpg File photo Marsha Reynolds last summer as she prepared to open The Grille next to the Food Lion on U.S. 1.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]