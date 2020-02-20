News Briefs

Woman found in burning

house had been shot

ELIZABETH CITY — Police in North Carolina say that a woman who was found dead in a burning house had been shot in the head.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that Elizabeth City police are investigating the death of Javona Jones as a homicide.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled that the 33-year-old’s death was caused by the gunshot wound.

Jones was found by firefighters who responded to the burning home on Feb. 10.

No arrests have been made in connection to her death.

***

Old Allenton school

is declared surplus

LUMBERTON — With the fate of three empty schools yet to be determined, the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County voted Tuesday to surplus a school that was closed about 25 years ago.

Also up for grabs are Green Grove and R.B. Dean elementary schools, which were closed and consolidated before the 2019-20 school year, and West Lumberton Elementary School, which was destroyed by flooding from Hurricane Matthew almost four years ago.

The school board declared the old Allenton School surplus property. It will be offered to the Robeson County Board of Commissioners at market value, and will return to school system if the county declines it.

***

Town votes to add

Pledge to meetings

FAIRMONT — It was a full house Tuesday evening when the Fairmont Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to incorporate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each meeting in beginning in March.

Commissioner Charles Kemp made a motion for the Pledge to be recited at each meeting after the invocation. Terry Evans seconded the motion.

The Maxton board is the only town now in Robeson County that does not recite the Pledge. The school board, county Board of Commissioners and Lumbee Tribal Council all do as well.

***

Woman charged

after stabbing

RED SPRINGS — A Maxton woman has been arrested and charged after she stabbed a person this weekend during an argument.

Wayla Sublett, 20, is charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury. She was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Sublett allegedly stabbed Destiny Jacobs, 30, of Red Springs, in the lower chest during an argument.

Jacobs was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and released.

***

Argument with mother

leads to mobile home fire

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man got angry with his mother during an argument, caused damage to three vehicles and set a mobile home on fire, a sheriff’s office said.

Scott Andy Norman, 34, got into the argument, threw items on the fire in the mobile home and broke windows in three vehicles with a stick, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, citing eyewitness accounts given to deputies.

When firefighters arrived on Tuesday evening, the back of the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators haven’t determined what led to the argument. They said both Norman and his mother refused medical treatment by emergency personnel.

Norman was charged by deputies with second-degree arson and injury to personal property. He is jailed on a $20,000 secured bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.