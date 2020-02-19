3 local candidates disclose campaign funding

Robert Leininger | Richmond County Daily Journal Like spring flowers after a rain, campaign yard signs have been popping up everywhere around Richmond County. Robert Leininger | Richmond County Daily Journal Like spring flowers after a rain, campaign yard signs have been popping up everywhere around Richmond County.

ROCKINGHAM — Anybody can run for public office.

Sure, there are a few rules, like some public positions require the candidate to live in the area he or she will be representing.

Certain states require that anyone running for sheriff must have a set level of law enforcement experience and/or training.

But it’s pretty wide open, and constitutional scholars will say that’s exactly how our founding fathers wanted it to be. If Joe down the street wants to run for President, by golly, all he has to do is fill out the forms, and he’s a candidate.

For his name to actually appear on any ballot, though, Joe is going to have to jump through some hoops.

And those hoops are there to protect us — the citizens.

One of the most respected campaign rules states that if someone is running for local, state or federal office, they must disclose how they are paying for their campaign; a smart idea that is supposed to keep elections transparent and honest.

But election officials don’t sweat the petty stuff. You have to take in, or spend, as a candidate $1,000 before you are required to disclose where the cash is coming from.

In Richmond County, as the ubiquitous yard signs will attest, there are quite a few people jumping on the public service bandwagon this campaign year, or at least hoping to ride that train.

Ten residents are vying for three open seats on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, the county’s governing body.

And five people are fighting to fill three open seats on the Richmond County Board of Education. Three of those candidates are just wanting their old jobs back again, and running for reelection as incumbents.

But only a few of these 15 hopefuls are spending any significant money, relative to races for higher office.

In fact, according to Richmond County Director of Elections Connie Kelly, only three candidates have reported reaching the $1,000 threshold to be required to publicly file their campaign disclosure forms.

“With exception of Andy Grooms, Michael Legrand and Lee Berry, all other candidates are claiming at this point to be under a $1,000 threshold on their spending. They have 10 days from going over that amount to update their campaign reporting with us,” explained Kelly.

The Director of Elections went on to say, “As of the latest report, Andy Grooms has a total of $1,809 in receipts and $509 in expenses. Michael Legrand is reporting $2,437.06 in receipts and $1,687.06 in expenses. And Berry has total contributions of $2,209 and expenses are $1,221.26,” she explained.

Berry has funded his own campaign so far except for a $25 contribution from Ralph Carriker and $25 from Phyllis Carriker. His expenses have been for signs and cards from Capitol Promotions and Dorsett Printing, according to the filed disclosures.

“All of Grooms money has come from himself. To date he has paid out $400 to East Coast Signs and $109 to us for the filing fee,” said Kelly.

“Legrand, in addition to his own money, has had donations from Mike Little in the amount of $100, Ronald and Vanessa Tillman for $50 each, Iris McRae for $500 and Robert and Emma Jean Broady for $25 each.

He has paid out $225 to Copy Proz for fliers, $1,224.06 to PC Signs and our $109 for Filing Fee,” said Kelly.

Early voting will be open until Saturday, Feb. 29. The early voting location is the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Its hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15, Feb. 22, and Feb. 29.

If you have not yet registered, you are still able to register and vote during the early voting period but not on the day of the primary, March 3.

Request forms for an absentee ballot are available at the North Carolina State Board of Elections website (www.ncsbe.gov) and at the Richmond County Board of Elections office located at 221 S. Hancock St. in Rockingham. These forms must be received by the Richmond County Board of Elections or at the early voting site by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

