Hamlet gives comment on lake

HAMLET — The future of Hamlet City Lake is a little bit clearer after the city held a public meeting Tuesday to hear recommendations from residents and former elected officials on how to best proceed in completing the Master Plan.

City Manager Jonathan Blanton lead the group of about 20, who gathered in the Hamlet Senior Center, through the current plans and asked them to rank the importance of each of nine proposed projects. These rankings will be used as supporting data in a report to officials with the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund who will ultimately decide whether Hamlet receives grant funding.

Blanton said he will likely first seek a grant for the removal of the current pier and the installation of a bridge that will stretch across the lake in its place, a project that has been quoted at $600,000. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund begins their next funding cycle April 1, and the city should hear back on whether it has received funding by early summer.

If funded, this first project could be completed in about a year, according to Blanton.

“I want to submit one, maybe two (projects for grant consideration) depending on the price,” Blanton said. “Those grants go up to a significant amount but I don’t want to overstep.”

The projects to be ranked were a splash pad, which received a great deal of support Tuesday but which may need to be put on hold because it would require the city to self-fund it, the extension of the pier to the other side of the lake or just repairs to the pier, extension of the walking trail along the bank of the lake, exercise stations, a boat launch on Second Street, a butterfly garden, swings, and expanded boardwalks.

In the short term, the city is rehabilitating the caboose by the lake and adding a playground in the coming weeks. After hearing comments Tuesday, Blanton said they could also take steps to (humanely) curtail the presence of geese in the area, add fish feeders to encourage fishing and increase trash cleanup efforts.

The City of Hamlet has been making extensive renovations to the lake since July 2019, beginning with curtailing the amount of criminal activity — or, at least, not “family friendly” activity — in the area, such as public intoxication. The city has since cleaned up much of the trash, reinforced the shoreline with large gravel, cut back the overgrowth, installed new concrete slabs with overhead shelters for picnic tables, painted a mural on the wall that runs along the walking trail and improvements to the lighting in the area.

The ideas put forward Tuesday, to be filed under the “if money were no object” plans, included completing the walking trail loop with a bridge that crosses the lake further back than the current pier to encourage jogging and walking, adding paddle-boat rentals, holding movie nights, a free library where people can take and donate books for public use, more parking areas, the return of fireworks, and a disc golf course.

Former Hamlet Councilman and current Chief of Police of Mt. Gilead Pat Preslar recalled the efforts to clean the lake in the past. There was an environmental cleanup in the early 1990s, but when he joined the council in the late 90s they could never get the “momentum” to get things going like they are now.

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen said of the lake that it’s a “shame” the lake got to such bad condition, but now that the city has committed to rehabbing it, “we really want to do it right.”

“We’re in really good shape, other than perception,” McQueen said. “We’ve got plenty of money, our fund balance is great, our budget is great, we’ve got a city manager that’s a huge asset.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

