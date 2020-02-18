The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 12 p.m. every Friday and will appear in the following Tuesday’s paper ONLY. To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Feb. 18

Unity in the Community meeting at 6 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. Contact Sumaya Webster at 240-484-4075. The meeting will determine ways to unify the community.

Feb. 19

Free eCommerce Training Courses will be held from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium in Hamlet. The first course will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cover “Growing Your Business with an Online Store.” Follow the link to register: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400400008. The second runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and covers “Building Your Shopify Online Store.” Follow the link to register: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400400009. The third runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and covers “Driving Traffic With Paid Online Ads.” Follow the link to register: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400400010. Call 910.410.1687 or email: [email protected] for more information.

Feb. 20

Coffee Connections at the Salty Bean Coffee Co. will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 490 Wiregrass Rd. in Rockingham. The event is hosted by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce.

Richmond County Democratic Party Precinct Joint Organization Meeting. 6:00 pm Registration and Credentialing begins. New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 Highway 74 E, Hamlet NC 28345. Attorney General Josh Stein will be our guest.

Feb. 21

Black History Movie from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. Contact Sumaya Webster at 240-484-4075.

Feb. 22

Pee Dee River Catfish Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the boat ramp located at 1425 West US 74. Registration will begin at 5:30 a.m. the morning of the tournament. Weigh in will be a 4 p.m. This will be a trailing event. You may use one of the three public ramps only. The Hwy 74 boat ramp, Diggs Tract (dairy barn) or the Blewett Falls Dam boat ramp. If you have any questions contact Kevin Lambert on Facebook messenger or at 910-730-3503. The event is hosted by the Team Lambert Catfishing Guide Service.

APW Presents: Live Pro Wrestling from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Richmond County Rescue Squad located at 1004 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham.

Hardwired will rock Hudson Brothers Deli from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

AARP meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Hamlet Senior Center in Hamlet. Contact Millie Wright-Hailey at 910-995-4444.

Feb. 23

The Piedmont Bridal Show will be held at Cole Auditorium, on the campus of Richmond Community College, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 1:00-4:00. Wedding expo will feature caterers, florists, photographers, bridal stores, cake makers and other area professionals to assist in planning weddings, anniversary parties and other special events. Prize drawings for brides held during the afternoon. Grand Prizes awarded at 4:00. For more information visit website www.piedmontbridalshow.com where Brides may pre-register for admission and prize drawings.

Feb. 28

Black History Movie from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. Contact Sumaya Webster at 240-484-4075.

Feb. 29

Sister Hazel will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Richmond Community College’s Cole Auditorium located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. Originating from Gainesville, Fla., Sister Hazel emerged onto the rock scene in 1993 with elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock and Southern rock. Their song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, and its success propelled their album to platinum status. They will be performing in Hamlet at the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium as a show in the Fidelity Rock’N Country series.

March 4

“State of the Industry” Poultry meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham. If you are a current commercial poultry producer — or interested in becoming one — please join us for lunch and a poultry industry update. Speakers will address topics ranging from lending programs to regulatory policies. One hour of animal waste operator credit is waiting for approval. The event is free but registration is required. Please RSVP by March 2nd. To register, please call the Richmond County Extension office at (910) 997-8255.

March 10

Selling Your Timber program led by Dr. Robert Bardon of NC State University’s Extension Forestry will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. RSVP required by March 6. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]

March 17

Importance of Forestry Plans program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]

March 28

Beekeeper Workshop for Beekeepers and Wanna Beekeepers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richmond County Extension Office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. There will be lots of information about getting started in beekeeping and learning about honey bees in general. Light lunch provided. Sign up by calling the Extension at 910-997-8255.

March 31

Seeking assistance from a Forestry Professional program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]

April 7

Forest Product Markets: Current Conditions, Future Trends program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]