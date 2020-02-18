News Briefs

Early College students

shine at competition

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Early College students competed at the 2020 State Senior Beta Convention this month and 40 out of 67 students qualified for nationals.

The school placed first in Robotics, second in Technology, second in Jewelry, second in Photography, third in Show Choir, fourth in Recyclable Art, and fifth in Spanish and Poetry.

Those students who place at the state level can advance to compete at the national level. When competing in June at the National Beta Convention in Texas, students will have the opportunity to showcase their gifts and abilities in academics, visual arts, engineering/coding and talent.

***

Financial planner

earns award

ST. PAULS — A streak of excellence logged by a financial planner with deep roots in Robeson County has now reached 12 years.

Thomas J. Hall, CEO of Fayetteville-based Tax-Sheltered Planning Inc., has been chosen for membership in the 2020 Million Dollar Round Table.

““I was about 75 before I figured out how to do this. Now it’s a piece of cake,” Hall, 86, said with a chuckle.

The retirement specialist grew up in Rennert, a fact for which he expresses great pride.

***

Teacher a finalist

for state award

LUMBERTON — Eugene “Tre” Smith III, an eighth-grade Social Studies teacher at Littlefield Middle School, has been named a finalist for 2020 N.C. Teacher of the Year.

The winner will be announced at the North Carolina Council for the Social Studies’ 50th Anniversary Conference, which will be held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro on Thursday and Friday.

Smith, a native of Lumberton, graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with his masters of arts in teaching: Middle grades 6th to 9th with a social studies concentration.

***

Four sent to hospital

after plane crashes

FAYETTEVILLE — A small plane crashed on Monday at a central North Carolina airport, sending four people — three of them students — to the hospital, authorities said.

The Cessna 172 crashed shortly before 2 p.m. at Gray’s Creek Airport south of Fayetteville, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said.

The pilot and the three students were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, said Sally Shutt, a Cumberland County spokeswoman. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The students were there as part of a local workforce development program designed to allow attendees to learn about aviation careers, media outlets reported.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff into a field beside the runway.

***