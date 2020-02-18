Grooms aims to represent the working class as commissioner

ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet-native and long-time construction worker is looking to represent working people on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners in his first run for elected office.

Andy Grooms, who is running as a Republican, said that he’s always had an interest in politics and his work and travel have informed his views over the years. He earned his GED from Richmond Community College in 2005 and worked for a general contractor doing construction until 2009 when the stock market crashed, causing him to lose his job.

Grooms then moved to Virginia doing what work he could find, and came back to Richmond County to work for Superior Cranes, and has worked at the Covia sand plant on Cognac Road for the last seven years.

Hearing so many different ideas, he’s found that everyone wants the same thing Richmond County wants: “a good lifestyle, good standard of living, jobs, and little bit of entertainment.”

“I just want to help the community out,” Grooms said. “I want to try to give back at this point in my life.”

He said that in talking with people about local leadership, Grooms has noticed what he called a “lack of faith” in the current board.

“You’re never going to be able to please everybody but I think some (commissioners) have either lost touch with their constituency or maybe never even had it,” Grooms said. “There’s a lot of people that feel disenfranchised when it comes to that board up there.”

As someone who works a full-time job, Grooms feels he’s more relatable to the average person unlike business owners, which make up much of the majority of the current board.

“People get kind of suspicious of them when they’re in positions like that,” Grooms said.

Grooms is supporting fellow-Republicans Jeff Smart and Jim Entwistle for the Board of Commissioners.

If elected, Grooms said he would want to work with Richmond Community College to bring more “career-based jobs,” meaning a job that a person can build a life around, to the area. He said he wants more people to be able to get a two-year degree, have a choice of whether to move for a job or not, and build a career in fields like cybersecurity, truck driving, or HVAC.

Doing this will “sure-up the economy” to be able to withstand economic volatility.

“Downturns always happen, ‘careers’ tend to do a little better than ‘jobs,’” Grooms said.

Grooms also said he is running to be a “no” vote on any new attempt to build a sports complex with taxpayer funds, as was tried in 2014. He said if a business or businesses were to finance a sports complex, then, he’s “all for it, as long as it’s not on the backs of the taxpayers.”

He would rather see entertainment the whole family could enjoy.

If you’ve attended any of the protests in Richmond County over the last year, you may have seen Grooms. Wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and carrying a “Keep America Great: Trump 2020” sign, Grooms showed up to a protest of racism sparked by a toxic Facebook thread in January 2019.

After a contentious back and forth with the protesters, Grooms realized he went to school with one of them, and he revealed that on the back of his “Trump 2020” sign it said “Free Hugs.”

Grooms also went to the protest over the treatment of Stephen Sings Sr. in front of the old courthouse, where he said he heard a different side of the debate over police brutality. After several speakers had said their piece, and the crowd of 30 or so eventually turned to Grooms, who was there in support of the officers. He stuck around and had one-on-one conversations with Sings and several other protesters.

“Growing up and being white, you think you understand the other side from what they’re looking at but … in getting out there and talking to (Sings) about the way he saw the situation … I kind of got a different side to understand a little bit better what they’re going through,” Grooms said. “It’s things like that you don’t learn unless you’re willing to get out and stand on the edge a little bit, talk and have a dialogue.”

Grooms also attended the last board meeting where they voted on becoming a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. He said he “scratched his head” a bit when Sen. Tom McInnis was able to speak in support of the sanctuary resolution when the other supporters in the room weren’t allowed to due to the county’s public comment rules barring the public from addressing an item on the current agenda.

Grooms noted the unfairness that, because County Manager Bryan Land would be giving an update on the controversy at the Animal Shelter in that meeting, the animal advocates wouldn’t have been allowed to voice their concerns.

“The fact that’s it’s ‘no, we’re not going to talk about anything that’s on the agenda,’ I think that’s kind of messed up,” Grooms said. If on the board, Grooms said he would allow the public to comment on agenda items, under reasonable guidelines so that it doesn’t take up too much time.

Grooms said people should vote for him because he’s a hard worker, and because he “tells the truth, even when it hurts.” His slogan is, “Help me work for you.”

“I know it’s probably a generic response that politicians say they say they want to work for (you) but I don’t have any vested interest in the county other than trying to make it better for people,” Grooms said. “I don’t own a business, I’m not a real estate investor I don’t have anything that I want to do except try to make this a better community for all of us.”

Gavin Stone

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

