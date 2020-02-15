News Briefs

Tax collections

are up in St. Pauls

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners was told Thursday that the town’s cash flow has improved.

The town’s cash flow was just over $1.6 million in 2019, John Masters, of S. Preston Douglas & Associates, said during his presentation of a 2018-2019 audit. The audit also contained other good news for the town.

Masters said the town’s property tax revenue was about $1.5 million in 2019, an increase from the previous year of just under $1.2 million.

“Your property tax collection is 92%, which is very comparable to other towns in Robeson County,” Masters said.

***

Porter is named

interim LTE leader

PEMBROKE — Freda Porter has been selected to serve as interim president of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises LLC, tribal leaders announced Thursday evening.

The new position is effective Monday, but comes with conditions. The appointment, made in coordination with Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr., is contingent on Porter taking an unpaid leave from her role as tribal administrator during her time as interim LTE president.

Tribal leaders did not say how much, or if, Porter would be paid for her LTE role. Porter fills a position left vacant by the death on Jan. 26 of LTE President Terry Hunt.

***

RCC’s growth is

tops across NC

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College trustees and leadership cheered on Thursday after being told of a 24.4% increase in enrollment in 2019, making the increase the largest in the N.C. Community College System.

The system recently released information showing that enrollment increased at 53 of the state’s 58 community colleges in 2019, and RCC topped that list percentage-wise. Fall 2019 enrollment at RCC was 1,941 compared with 1,719 in the fall of 2018.

At RCC, the college’s peak enrollment came in the 2010-11 school year when it had 3,951 students.

***

Murder suspect is

charged in drug bust

ST. PAULS — A 29-year-old Lumber Bridge man already charged with murder was among four people arrested Wednesday and charged with numerous drug crimes, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Blackwell, who was out on bond on charges of first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property, was returned to the county jail under a $1.85 million secured bond. Blackwell is also on probation for trafficking cocaine.

Blackwell was freed after making a bond of $275,000.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.