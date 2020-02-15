Visually-impaired student receives eSight

ROCKINGHAM — A visually impaired Richmond Senior High School student has received eSight glasses, the same high-tech glasses that Michael Clinton received in December, thanks to support from the Richmond County community and a grant from the Knights of the Blind.

Zackery Carter, 17, now a junior at RSHS, was told his freshman year that he had Stargardt’s disease, which will eventually cause him to lose all of his vision at the center of his field of view, according to James Carter, Zackery’s father. Carter said it was a “rough go” that first year because the school system didn’t have a teacher trained to handle Zackery’s needs.

Just after RSHS held an emotional assembly with students to celebrate the collective effort to raise the half the funds needed to get a matching grant from the Knights to purchase the $5,950 eSight glasses, Mary Sedgwick of eSight put the glasses on Zackery for the first time. The family then worked with Sedgwick to determine if the glasses could help him and if he was eligible for support.

Zackery was fully approved for the grant Wednesday. The funds raised included $1,000 leftover from the enormous school-wide effort to raise money for Clinton, and many other businesses and individuals stepped in to get them to where they needed to be. The drive was spearheaded by Shanda Roberson, the media specialist for Richmond County Schools who also coordinated the drive for Clinton and Zackery.

His dad said it has been a “roller coaster” since the diagnosis.

“I’m still crying over this,” Carter said when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon. “It’s overwhelming it really is.”

The Knights are a subset of the Lions Club, and was formed after a group of Lions got together to help people who couldn’t afford cataract surgery, even with federal benefits covering as much as 80% of the cost, according to Neal Watkins, coordinator of applications for the Knights.

The eSight glasses work by using a high speed, high resolution camera to provide a real-time image that an impaired user can see without any delay or latency, according to the eSight website.

“It’s just amazing that these glasses are able to help so many people,” Watkins said.

Carter said he got a glimpse of the effect the glasses would have on his son when he got to test them for a week.

“He was so happy, he could see and read everything normally like the other kids,” Carter said of his son. “He felt good about himself.”

Carter said it was the involvement of Tanya Quick, who’s in the English Department at RSHS, who helped get Zackery connected to a teacher that was trained to handle students with visual impairments. Zackery was able to go to classes, but teachers would have to blow up the text on his classroom texts from the standard 12-point font to an inch-and-a-half for him to read them, which would make a one-page worksheet into a three or four pages, his dad said.

Carter said they even blew up the font size of an entire science book that was relatively thin, but when they were done it was about 6 inches thick.

Zackery’s disease forced him to alter his dream to join the military as an engineer, but he’s still following that path. Carter said his son showed signs of ingenuity as young as age five, when he took apart a lamp that wasn’t working, undid the wires and put them back together, and — to his family’s astonishment – the lamp came back on.

“He wants to go to college to be an engineer, and (getting the eSight glasses) is one step closer to getting him to that goal,” Carter said. “This will help him be able to see and do everything he needs to be able to do.”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

