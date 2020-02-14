News Briefs

2 face robbery, assault,

kidnapping charges

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton residents are charged with a series of violent crimes following an assault that occurred during a robbery attempt.

Amber Little, 43, and Jose Hernandez, 40, were both arrested at their residence by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Little and Hernandez are each charged with felony conspiracy, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Little was placed in the the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond, and Hernandez under a $75,000 secured bond.

Shannon man is

charged in B&E

RED SPRINGS — A Shannon man has been arrested and charged with a break-in at a Dollar General store.

Jonathan Locklear, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with breaking and entering on the same day the store at 908 E. Fourth Ave. was broken into. Locklear was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

Despite efforts, county

is covered in litter

LUMBERTON — Robeson County ranks in the top 20 for number of roads in the Adopt-A-Highway program, but continues to struggle with the unsightliness of roadside trash, officials say.

There are 1,800 miles of state-maintained roads, including interstates, highways and secondary roads in the county.

The county has 80 roads in the program that calls for volunteers to adopt a two-mile stretch of roadway to keep clean over four years. Litter pickups are required at least four times per year on those roads.

But Robeson County’s litter problem is so big that county commissioners established Clean and Green, which is an initiative to clean up roads and to stop littering. A meeting was held Tuesday during which the possibility of using cameras at high-litter areas was floated.

Man released from prison

then arrested for murder

GREENSBORO — A man has been arrested in connection with a 2012 slaying just moments after he had been released from prison, police said.

Jack Leon Coker Jr., 27, who was arrested Tuesday, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Paula Joy Nicks, 33, whose body was found behind a church, Greensboro police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police said Nicks died of blunt force trauma.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Coker was released from state prison on Tuesday, where he was serving a sentence following his conviction in 2015 for attempted second-degree rape in Kinston. His arrest came within moments of his release, according to Glenn.

