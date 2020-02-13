County crowns top speller

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Ariana Telus of Rockingham Middle School struggles to spell a word at the Richmond County Schools Spelling Bee 2020 on Wednesday at the Cole Auditorium. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Ariana Telus of Rockingham Middle School struggles to spell a word at the Richmond County Schools Spelling Bee 2020 on Wednesday at the Cole Auditorium. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Joshua Arnold of East Rockingham Elementary School competes in the finals of the Richmond County Schools Spelling Bee 2020 on Wednesday at the Cole Auditorium. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Joshua Arnold of East Rockingham Elementary School competes in the finals of the Richmond County Schools Spelling Bee 2020 on Wednesday at the Cole Auditorium. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chloe Foster spells her championship word, “metabolism” to win the Richmond County Schools Spelling Bee 2020 on Wednesday at the Cole Auditorium. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chloe Foster spells her championship word, “metabolism” to win the Richmond County Schools Spelling Bee 2020 on Wednesday at the Cole Auditorium.

HAMLET — Richmond County’s best spellers got up before a crowd of friends and family without the crutch of auto-correct to prove their alphabetical acumen.

The Richmond County Schools Spelling Bee 2020 featured students who had run the spelling gantlet, winning at the class level and at their individual schools. The contest lasted six rounds with three finalists going back and forth for two rounds before Chloe Foster, an eighth grade student at Hamlet Middle School came out on top. Foster spelled “immaculate” correctly to put her in position to go for the championship, and spelled “metabolism” to win it all.

“I’m good with the big words but it’s the little words that are tricky,” Foster said.

Foster said she trained independently and with her mother, Kristal Foster, staying up late at night looking up lists of words with spellings similar to words she had missed in the past. Foster said they worked through “a lot of frustration” to be ready for Wednesday. Foster also won the championship in fourth grade.

“We’re very, very proud of her, she excels in all her school work,” said Andi Nordberg, Foster’s Beta Club advisor and media specialist at Hamlet Middle.

Foster’s challengers in the finals were Joshua Arnold of East Rockingham Elementary and Aiden Rountree of Ellerbe Middle School.

“I’m proud that students still take an interest in spelling and they obviously read a lot,” said Superintendent Jeff Maples. “It’s something that will take them a long way in their education and in life in general.

“It’s important to instill those good habits at a young age,” Maples continued.

Donna Gephart, director of English and Language Arts for Richmond County Schools, said the students had been competing since November.

“It’s exciting when you see this many students passionate about spelling,” she said.

The other competitors were: Anabelle Huff of Fairview Heights, Ava Cipriani of L.J. Bell, Maci Wagoner of Mineral Springs, Avery Russ of Monroe Avenue, Makayla Miles of Washington Street, Emberlie Strickland of West Rockingham, Joshua Tomas Comacho of Cordova Middle, and Ariana Telus of Rockingham Middle.

The runners up were: Grant Knight, Ella Edwards, Kayleigh Thrower, Dorehah Brigman, Tarsha Lindsey, Cole Lambeth, Khamani Hamilton, Austin Wallace, Jacen Hoffman, Courtney Kelly and Carson Hunsucker.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

