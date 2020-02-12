January Birth Announcements

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

January 1, 2020

LaTreshanae Little, Rockingham, a daughter, Ke’Loni Brielle-Lauren Legrand

January 6, 2020

Joshua David Watson and Lauren E. Waters, Rockingham, a daughter, Houstyn Jean Watson

January 8, 2020

Sierra Pemberton and Darryl Wall, Rockingham, a son, Haystin Dakari Wall

January 9, 2020

Katie McIntyre and Dustin Norton, Hamlet, a daughter, Bristol Leann Norton

January 12, 2020

Kimberly Gordon, Hamlet, a daughter, Khloe Michelle Gordon

January 13, 2020

Christopher Tyler Sheppard and Brittany Nicole Willis, Ellerbe, a son, Joseph Knoxx Sheppard

January 15, 2020

Thomas and Katelyn Barfield, Hamlet, a daughter, Alice Faye Rose Barfield

January 16, 2020

Heather Marie Dube and Daris Aaron Easterling, Hamlet, a son, Alexavier Aaron Easterling

January 20, 2020

Joey and Angel Barnhill, Hamlet, a daughter, Josephine ‘Josie’ Mae Barnhill

January 20, 2020

Shikira Smith, Rockingham, a daughter, Ka’loni Zynesty Smith

January 24, 2020

Holly Hawks, Rockingham, a son, Easton Talon Hawks

January 24, 2020

Danielle Bradley and Jeremy Goins, Hamlet, a son, Gabriel Franklin Goins

January 31, 2020

Myeshia Shiree Govan and Terence Dwoine Watkins, Rockingham, a daughter, Meiyanni Lee Watkins

