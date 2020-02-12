January Birth Announcements

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
January 1, 2020
LaTreshanae Little, Rockingham, a daughter, Ke’Loni Brielle-Lauren Legrand
January 6, 2020
Joshua David Watson and Lauren E. Waters, Rockingham, a daughter, Houstyn Jean Watson
January 8, 2020
Sierra Pemberton and Darryl Wall, Rockingham, a son, Haystin Dakari Wall
January 9, 2020
Katie McIntyre and Dustin Norton, Hamlet, a daughter, Bristol Leann Norton
January 12, 2020
Kimberly Gordon, Hamlet, a daughter, Khloe Michelle Gordon
January 13, 2020
Christopher Tyler Sheppard and Brittany Nicole Willis, Ellerbe, a son, Joseph Knoxx Sheppard
January 15, 2020
Thomas and Katelyn Barfield, Hamlet, a daughter, Alice Faye Rose Barfield
January 16, 2020
Heather Marie Dube and Daris Aaron Easterling, Hamlet, a son, Alexavier Aaron Easterling
January 20, 2020
Joey and Angel Barnhill, Hamlet, a daughter, Josephine ‘Josie’ Mae Barnhill
January 20, 2020
Shikira Smith, Rockingham, a daughter, Ka’loni Zynesty Smith
January 24, 2020
Holly Hawks, Rockingham, a son, Easton Talon Hawks
January 24, 2020
Danielle Bradley and Jeremy Goins, Hamlet, a son, Gabriel Franklin Goins
January 31, 2020
Myeshia Shiree Govan and Terence Dwoine Watkins, Rockingham, a daughter, Meiyanni Lee Watkins