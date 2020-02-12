Second man charged in August murder

Jackson Jackson Gillis Gillis

HOFFMAN — A second suspect in the Aug. 13, 2019 murder of 24-year-old Nijamel Jacque Goodwin has been arrested.

Emmanuel Qurshad Gillis, 20, of Pinebluff is charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In the week after the incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kiaya Carlton Jackson, also of Pinebluff, with the same crimes: one felony count each of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Gillis, who is known to use the alias “Gotti” or “Don Gotti,” allegedly stole $5,000 from the victim, according to warrants for his arrest. Jackson is believed to have been in contact with Goodwin in relation to the sale of Xanax pills prior to Goodwin’s death, and Gillis and Jackson are believed to have been in contact with one another before and after the incident, court documents show.

“(Gillis and Jackson) both acted together,” said Major Jay Childers in an email when asked why both were charged with killing Goodwin. “Due to the integrity of the investigation we will not release who we suspect pulled the trigger…”

Asked whether the pair would be charged with felony conspiracy, Childers said that would be up to the District Attorney.

Gillis is held without bond at the Richmond County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20. As of Tuesday, Jackson had been in jail for 179 days under a $1 milllion dollar bond for the murder charge and is awaiting trial. State records indicate Jackson’s next court date is April 6.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Gillis has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

