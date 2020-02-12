Councilman Terry Moore to resign after censure

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chief of Police Tommy McMasters stands in back of the Hamlet City Council chambers prior to the council going into closed session and later voting on Councilman Terry Moore’s censure. Moore is accused of targeting the Hamlet Police Department and McMasters in an independent investigation and potentially creating a hostile work environment. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chief of Police Tommy McMasters stands in back of the Hamlet City Council chambers prior to the council going into closed session and later voting on Councilman Terry Moore’s censure. Moore is accused of targeting the Hamlet Police Department and McMasters in an independent investigation and potentially creating a hostile work environment. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilman Terry Moore speaks at the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilman Terry Moore speaks at the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday.

HAMLET — Councilman Terry Moore stormed out of a closed session of the Hamlet City Council meeting Tuesday night and stated his intent to resign as the council planned to censure him for repeated violations of the city’s Code of Ethics.

The council voted unanimously to censure Moore once they returned to open session. Censure amounts to a “vote of no confidence,” according to City Attorney T.C. Morphis. The council then voted to accept Moore’s resignation upon receipt of his formal letter, following a motion for a vote on the matter by Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen.

Moore told the council before leaving that he would send his letter of resignation Wednesday, according to Mayor Bill Bayless.

“I do intend to resign,” Moore said in a phone interview after the meeting. “I’m not going to be able to accomplish anything down there.”

Moore left the council chambers at approximately 7:59 p.m., at which point the council had been in closed session for more than 30 minutes, crossed the street and got in his car.

In the resolution on Moore’s censure, the city cites conduct by Moore that is “detrimental to the City, the City’s Police Department, and to the City Council.” Moore is said to have gone to outside agencies on Dec. 5 and Jan. 10 to obtain 17 documents containing “matters of personnel within the City of Hamlet Police Department in violation of North Carolina General Statute 132-6.”

The resolution further accuses Moore of risking violating the confidentiality of city employee records. On Jan. 15 he told City Manager Jonathan Blanton he had this information and on Jan. 27 he sent a memorandum to Blanton admitting to obtaining this information to “investigate what he perceived to be pervasive problems within the Hamlet Police Department” and admits to “inquiring, interfering, and critiquing actions of ongoing administrative, investigative and personnel matters within the City and within the Hamlet Police Department,” according to the resolution.

Blanton said, without commenting on what Moore’s claims were, that, “(Moore) perceives them to be serious, I do not.”

The third reason cited for Moore’s censure is derogatory comments he is accused of making about Chief of Police Tommy McMasters and HPD that could “possibly be construed as creating a hostile work environment.” McMasters raised concerns about these issues to Blanton on Feb. 5 and Blanton raised those concerns to the council on Feb. 11, according to the resolution.

McMasters, in an interview Tuesday, said that he had never spoken to Moore but was told that Moore had said he was going to “get rid of the n****r chief,” which Moore denied in an interview Tuesday evening.

“I firmly believe that Terry Moore is a lone wolf with his own agenda and I do not count the rest of the council with him,” McMasters said.

Moore, when asked if he made this racist statement, said, “Absolutely not, nor have I ever used it against anyone.” Moore also said that he never directed anything at McMasters nor did he use any officer’s name in his memo to Blanton.

The resolution also references Moore having made comments to former elected officials and business people through which unauthorized information was disclosed.

Moore told the Daily Journal that he sought this information about HPD and after concerns had been reported to him. When asked how he, as former Hamlet police chief, would have reacted to a city council member doing what he did, Moore said he did not believe he did anything “out of the norm.”

“Someone reported something to me and I checked it out,” he said. He further stated that he asked at his orientation after being sworn in whether he could obtain this information, and he was told he could.

“My goal all along was to support the citizens,” Moore said. “If I’m not going to be allowed to do that, what’s the point?”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

