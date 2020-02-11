Two charged

in shooting

RED SPRINGS — Two people from Red Springs face multiple charges in a shooting on Friday that left a 27-year-old man injured. The dispute followed a running feud between the two parties. A 2-year-old child was in the vehicle of the victim, but was not injured.

Kevin Brooks, 42, and Donelia Bryant, 37, both of Red Springs, were arrested and each is charged with felony conspiracy, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property.

Brooks was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $280,000 secured bond and Bryant under a $106,000 secured bond.

***

GAP certification

course is Feb. 19

PEMBROKE — Good Agricultural Practices certification training for farmers will be offered at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub on Feb. 19.

The workshop, “Navigating the GAP Audit: Food Safety Best Practices for Produce Farms,” will be led by produce safety coordinators with the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. Good Agricultural Practices is a voluntary audit that verifies that fruits and vegetables are produced, packed, handled and stored as safely as possible to minimize risks of microbial food safety hazards.

Register by calling 919- 542-2402. The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub is located at 202 Main St. in Pembroke.

***

Project to assist

those in need

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a program intended to help save the lives of county residents at-risk for wandering away from home.

“Project Lifesaver is a critical link to the protection and locating of missing persons affected by Alzheimer’s, dementia, children with special needs such as Down Syndrome and Autism Spectrum Disorder, or persons that have a history of wandering away from caregivers or have difficulty communicating with rescuers,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

For more information about Project Lifesaver, call Hunt at 910-608-2193 or send an email to jphunt@robesoncoso.org.

***

Body found near

highway intersection

CLAYTON, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are investigating after a body was found near the intersection of North Carolina Highway 42 and Interstate 40.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeff Caldwell told WRAL-TV that the body was found on Saturday.

Officials said a large homeless population is located near where the body was found. Early indications are that there was no foul play.

The sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating the death.

***