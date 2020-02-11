Hamlet Crime Report

Feb. 7

HAMLET — At 10:59 a.m. police responded to a report of a suspect breaking into home, taking car keys and stealing a vehicle. The vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, has since been recovered along with the keys and a cell phone. Police recovered a personal check with a suspect’s name on it. The case is active.

Feb. 8

HAMLET — At 10:54 p.m. police responded to a report of a suspect attempting to burglarize a residence on Ridge Drive and assaulting a victim with a knife. The victim’s injury is listed as minor and no items are reported stolen. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:40 p.m. police responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle on West Avenue in Hamlet. The vehicle was a grey 2019 Jeep Cherokee valued at $25,000. The case is active.

Feb. 9

HAMLET — At 2:50 a.m. police responded to a report of a suspect assaulting victims at a gas station on Cheraw Road and fleeing from officers. Police arrested Ariel Ratcliff, 25, of Laurinburg and charged her with one felony count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, carrying a concealed gun and fleeing to elude arrest. Two vehicles sustained an estimated $1,500 in damage, and police recovered a loaded Hi-Point handgun, a box of 52 .9mm rounds and 14 multi-colored pills. Ratcliff is held without bond at the Richmond County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

HAMLET — At 12:50 a.m. police responded to a report of breaking and entering at a residence on Taylor Avenue. The case is active.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or gston[email protected]

