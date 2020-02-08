Bob’s cell: 573.560.0004

Gavin’s contact @Office: 910-817-2673 @Cell: 252-885-9661

Publication: Richmond County Daily Journal

Date: Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 8 & Feb. 9, 2020

Volume 89, No. 29

Price: $1.50

— — — — — — — — — —

*A Section*

Skybox teasers (no photos):

An end to Common Core

in North Carolina schools? Page 3

9,000 trucks of Dorian debris

removed from barrier island Page 3

Customer name for cover is: Amos Dickson

Template: A11

1. RDJ020920_ Trump

2. RDJ020920_ DogShow (below Trump)

3. RDJ020920_ Murder (right rail)

***

2A

Snapshot (Use Snapshot graphic please)

RDJ020920_SnapShot X

5 Minutes Around Richmond (Use graphic please)

RDJ020920_ 5minutes

Weather

RDJ020920_ weather X

News

RDJ020920_ Access X

***

3A – News Briefs, YSK, News/Local Column

News

RDJ020920_BarrierIsland w/ 1 photo X

YSK

RDJ020920_ YSK X

Local Briefs

RDJ020920_ NewsBriefs X

News

RDJ020920_schools w/ 1 photo X

***

4A Opinion (if you need more copy to fill, let me know)

RDJ020920_ Editorial X

RDJ020920_ Editorial_short X

RDJ020920_ EditorialCartoon X

RDJ020920_editorial_short2 X

***

5A – Obituaries/Police/Sheriff /News

AgbonaObit X

TerryNotice (correction from earlier this week X

McCoyNotice X

BurgessObit (came in at 4:30 X

RDJ020920_ CrimeReport X

RDJ020920_HealthCare w/ 1 photo X

RDJ020920_ ReviewBoard X

***

6A – X

RDJ020920_ civic_calendar X

***

7A – Lifestyle Full Page X

RDJ020920_KikerPhotography (your choice of photos) X

This story needs to fill the page if possible

***

8A – Cover jumps

RDJ020920_

RDJ020920_

*************

Stories list/unplaced:

RDJ020920_

RDJ020920_

RDJ020920_

RDJ020920_

RDJ020620 _