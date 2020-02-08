Rockingham Crime Report

Jan. 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 8 a.m. police responded to a residence on Deweese Avenue following a report of identity fraud. A victim said that someone had opened an account in their name. No funds were reported to have been stolen or used. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:10 a.m. police responded to a business on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect obtaining property by false pretenses. The suspect reportedly obtained $1,203.94 worth of hand tools and power tools through fraud. A suspect has been identified but the case remains active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:40 a.m. police served outstanding warrants for the arrest of Christopher Wayne Grant, 35, for a communicating threats charge. He was arrested without incident.

Feb. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:15 a.m. police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a person being cut on the arm by a suspect. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:50 a.m. police responded to a supermarket on U.S. 74 following a report of a larceny. A suspect was cited for larceny of a 20V drill and a 20V four piece kit. The case is closed.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:05 p.m. police responded to a gas station on U.S. 1 following a report of a suspect using a counterfeit $20 bill. The suspect received $300 in a lottery ticket payout earlier that day. The suspect later tried to use that money to buy items from the same store and a bill came up as counterfeit. All parties involved agreed to resolve the issue among themselves and the counterfeit bill was taken as evidence. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3 p.m. police responded to a report of a break-in and larceny of a vehicle on Richmond Memorial Drive. A .40-caliber Glock worth $230 was reported stolen. The case is active.

Feb. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:50 p.m. police responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a suspect altering an electronic receipt and failing to pay for food. The suspect refused to pay for a pizza and soda delivery valued at $82.65. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:40 a.m. a victim went to the Rockingham Police Department to report an identity theft. The case is inactive.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_police-lights-5.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]