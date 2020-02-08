Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

Green Green

ROCKINGHAM — Mitchell Green Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the Feb. 7, 2015 killing of Terry Jay Smith.

The jury unanimously convicted Green, 26, of Caddell Road in Hoffman, of one felony count each of first degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. In addition to the life sentence, he is sentenced to between 140 and 180 months in prison for the attempted murder charge and 60 to 90 months for the assault with a deadly weapon charge, which are to be served concurrently.

The attempted murder and assault charges were in reference to Green wounding Tyrone Plair, who was a bystander at the scene. Green pleaded not guilty on all three charges, and filed an appeal immediately following the sentence.

“I’m just glad that we got justice for the family of Mr. Smith,” said District Attorney Reece Saunders.

Saunders lamented that the case took “too long” to go to trial, saying it was delayed by the time it took the expert witnesses to file their official reports.

“We’ve got to do better as far as pushing that,” Saunders said.

Green’s sentencing came on the fifth anniversary of the deadly altercation on Main Street in Hamlet across the street from Sports Connection. The Daily Journal reported at the time that police located Smith’s body in the road on Main Street after a panic alarm was activated at Sports Connection around 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2015.

Smith, 31, had suffered 15 gun shot wounds, and all the .40-caliber shell casing from those shots were recovered at the scene, according to police. Around 2:30 a.m. that same night, law enforcement received a call from Green’s brother, who said he had just stopped Green from committing suicide. Green’s brother also reported that Green had told him that he had just killed someone.

Green’s mother told police that he had been arguing with the victim about a car.

“I’m proud of my people, they did their job,” Saunders said. “From the prosecution’s perspective there was no question that (Green) did this … We didn’t feel like for any moment that we had the wrong person.”

Green’s appeal will be handled by the Attorney General’s office, according to Saunders.

Gavin Stone

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

