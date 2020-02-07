Man charged in sale of heroin

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with multiple felonies following an investigation into the sale of heroin.

Jimmy Dell Ott Jr., 42, of Gathings Street is charged with one felony count each of selling a Schedule I controlled substance, delivering a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.

Ott allegedly sold 0.1 grams of heroin to a confidential informant on Nov. 22, 2019. He was arrested on Feb. 3.

Ott is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $55,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Ott has been incarcerated on two occasions following convictions on multiple felonies, the majority of which relate to breaking and entering and larcenies.

Warrants: Man stole more than $3,000 of wiring

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with breaking into a construction company to steal wiring.

John Hollis Locklear, Jr., 28, of Locklear Drive is charged with two felony counts each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, as well as one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and larceny.

Locklear allegedly broke into a construction company on U.S. 1 between Aug. 20, 2019 and Aug. 21, 2019 and between Sept. 30, 2019 and Oct. 1, 2019, according to warrants for his arrest. In the August break-in, Locklear is accused of stealing 100 feet of .12-gauge drop cords, 100 feet of .14-gauge drop cords, 310 feet of copper wiring, a spool of BX cable, and 50 feet of other drop cords, which was worth about $2,340 total.

In the September break-in, warrants allege that Locklear stole coated copper wire with aluminum casing worth about $800.

Locklear is also accused of using an apparent relative’s 2015 Honda Fit, breaking their key fob and stealing their license plate.

Locklear is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

Court records show Locklear has several other pending charges including a felony count of desecration of a grave site.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

