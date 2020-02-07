Severe weather hits region

Photo by Robert Leininger | Richmond County Daily Journal Wet weather made driving in Rockingham difficult. Photo by Robert Leininger | Richmond County Daily Journal Wet weather made driving in Rockingham difficult. Secondary photo Secondary photo

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County was under a number of severe weather warnings Thursday, including tornado and flash flood watch, causing schools to close among other cancellations.

The National Weather Service upgraded Richmond County’s flood watch to a flood warning at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday following radar readings. Flood warning status would continue until 7 p.m. The region, which included Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, Durham, Franklin, Davidson, Randolph, Chatham, Wake, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, Lee, and Anson counties, would remain under a flood watch until 1 a.m. Friday morning.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen since last night, with and additional one to two inches possible through this evening,” read a Thursday afternoon notice by the National Weather Service. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

The Charlotte area apparently took the worst of the storm. The Charlotte Observer reported two deaths, one when a tree fell on a vehicle and one when a driver hydroplaned on the road and fell down a 25-foot embankment. A tornado formed in Rowan County and touched down in Kannapolis, and 23,000 Mecklenburg County Duke Energy customers were left without power, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The Richmond County notice described the flash flooding as “life threatening” especially at areas with poor drainage or near creaks and streams. The NWS advised that residents turn around when they encounter a flooded road, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The severe weather was caused by a “powerful low pressure system” moving through the region which meant multiple bouts of heavy rain over the course of the evening, according to NWS.

Richmond County Schools sent students home at 1 p.m. due to the county being under a tornado watch, which held until 5 p.m., and a flood watch which held until 6 p.m. All after-school activity was cancelled.

“The safety of our staff and students is our top priority,” said a school system spokesperson.

The Richmond County Democratic Party was forced to cancel its “Meet Your Candidates” event that was scheduled for Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. Chairwoman Crystal Morrison said she was waiting to hear back from the Cole on when they could reschedule the event.

Photo by Robert Leininger | Richmond County Daily Journal Wet weather made driving in Rockingham difficult.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

