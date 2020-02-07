News Briefs

Patterson to exit

as police chief

RED SPRINGS — The chief of the Red Springs Police Department said Wednesday he plans to retire in June but doesn’t plan to bring his career in law enforcement to an end.

Ronnie Patterson, who assumed the role of Red Springs police chief in 2010, is planning to start a new chapter soon.

“I’m not closing the book on law enforcement,” Patterson said.

The police chief did not deny rumors that he will run for the office of Robeson County sheriff in the future.

Town Manager David Ashburn said Patterson has not turned in a formal letter of resignation or set a date in June for retirement.

Patterson joined the Red Springs Police Department in April 1990.

Council has questions

about tribe’s plan

PEMBROKE — The fate of a Lumbee Tribe effort to provide housing for homeless military veterans rests in the hands of Town Council members who want more information before deciding if the project can proceed as planned.

Council members on Monday tabled discussion of two Lumbee Tribe requests related to the construction of Veterans’ Village on a nine-acre tract of land off Darkwater Lane, behind the Boys and Girls Club and Tribal Administration Complex.

Town leaders say the issue will be taken up during the council’s March 2 meeting.

City advances effort

for housing units

LUMBERTON — The City Council took a step Wednesday toward the building of the first new public housing since 1974.

Meeting as the Council Policy Committee, council members forwarded to the city’s Planning Board a request from the Lumberton Housing Authority to rezone two parcels of land on East Fifth Street. The authority’s plan is to build 72 new apartments.

The apartment complex would have a community building and playground — as well as 16 one-bedroom, 40 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom apartments housed in five buildings.

Registration deadline

for primary is Friday

RALEIGH — Friday is the deadline to register to vote in North Carolina in the 2020 primary election, but there is another chance for those who don’t.

For more information about registering, visit ncsbe.gov/Voters/Registering-to-Vote.

Individuals who miss the regular voter registration deadline may still register and vote at any One-Stop site in their county during the early voting period, Feb. 13 to Feb. 29. To see the early voting sites in your county, go to https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

