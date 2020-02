Fairview Heights names 2nd nine weeks honor roll

HAMLET — Fairview Heights Elementary School has announced their academic awards for the second nine weeks. “A” Honor Roll students are pictured, “A/B” Honor Roll and Terrific Kids are listed below.

A/B Honor Roll

Third Grade: Jasey Braddock, JahZaiah Brown, Caitlynn Chappell, Autumn Cooper, Layla Doty, Kamion Ferguson, Zavier Gladden, Griffin Gurry, Richard Hogan, Melody Johnson, Miley Locklear, Peyton Maree, Brayden Matthews, Liam Mitchell, Lacie Parker, Jamal Patrick, Ethan Pitchford, Jayce Rape, Kaiya Russell, Benjamin Sibley, Nyani Spencer, Jayden Sweatt, Julia Watkins, Majorie Williams and Sophia Zamarripa.

Fourth Grade: Destiny Benel, Rayshawn Crump, Daryl Dobson, Dustin Heaton, Londyn Jeffery, Sara Killough, Kalanie Lovett, NaSean McBride, Amonie McNeil, Addison Moore, Paris Moore, Jaiden Pruitt, Mackenzie Quick, Anitra Russell, Hannah Smith, Korben Smith, Drew Stein, Larissa Taylor, Madison Taylor, Dahani Spencer, Isys Teeter, Alyssa Weaver, Allyana Wilson, Kaylon Wynn and Geovanna Zapata Morales.

Fifth Grade: Devin Brigman, Jamison Cowan, Aimee Lynn Dobson, Katelin Dominguez, Sydney Ethridge, Drew Gause, Anabelle Huff, Xavier Locklear, Kalynn McCormick, Tristin McLaurin, Cailin Moore, Jorja Moore, Braelyn Nettles, Layla Nichols, James Robinson, Alissa Smith, Jaxsen Squires, Warren Terry, Shakhiah Thomas, Phoenix Velezquez, Makayla Wilson and Yoselyn Zapata Garcia.

Terrific Kids

Pre K: Avery Bowman, Axel Hernandez, Kariem Petty, Jr. and Lorne Terry.

Kindergarten: Katherine Cagle, Logan Hall, Sophia Infinger, Erin Houston, Sarah Howell, Anleigh Moore, Lynkoln Moore, Brayden Parker, Jared Singleton and Kaleb Williams.

First Grade: Aubrey Cooper, Charley Jenkins, Leilani King, Nathan Lewis, Kimmy Nguyen, Armoni Roundtree, Isabella Stubbs and Mariah Terry.

Second Grade: Kaylan Bailey, Alyssa Brigman, Colton Cooke, Nitzia McLester, Lillian Rogers, Rylan Sell, Synecere Teeter and Aaliyah Watkins.

Third Grade: Kaydence Cooke, Mason Huff, Miley Locklear, Liam Mitchell, Curtis Quick, Jayce Rape, Jenna Watson and Sophia Zamarripa.

Fourth Grade: Kaleigh Bowden, McKenzie Brown, Genesis Cordova Mendez, Daryl Dobson, Khamani Hamilton, Jose Mendoza Ramirez, Dahani Spencer, Nyveiyah Terry and Geovanna Zapata Morales.

Fifth Grade: Makayla Bostick, Nicholas Carmen Bonilla, Katelin Dominguez, Ronnie Doughtery, Dillon Fairley, Victor Garner, Anabelle Huff and Abaigail Ward.

