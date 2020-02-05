Dozens gather for ‘We Are Wadesboro’ video shoot

Dozens of people gathered at the square in Wadesboro on Jan. 27 to participate in a shoot to enter the town in HGTV’s Hometown Takeover video submission. Dozens of people gathered at the square in Wadesboro on Jan. 27 to participate in a shoot to enter the town in HGTV’s Hometown Takeover video submission. We’re thrilled with the turn out and support because it reminds us how great our small town is,” said Emrich, “We’re like, ‘hey, we have this crazy thought, lets give it a try!’ and people ask, ‘how can we help?!”

WADESBORO- Dozens of people gathered at the square in Wadesboro last week to participate in a shoot to enter the town in HGTV’s Hometown Takeover video submission.

“HGTV is ready for its biggest renovation project ever- a takeover to makeover an entire town,” boats HGTV’s website. The winning town will be revitalized by Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series Home Town.

The shoot consisted of the crowd posing and saying “Welcome to Wadesboro!” while being filmed by an aerial drone. The team of volunteers behind it hopes to have the shoot edited and ready to be submitted by the Feb. 7 deadline. If their video submission is selected, it could spell a number of changes to the community, including renovations of some public spaces.

“Shelby Emrich, Shelly Jarman, myself, and Elizabeth Schafer, had seen Facebook posts about the contest. Shelly actually brought it to my attention, she’s a big fan of the show. We just knew we had to try for it. Everybody’s been really supportive of it in the community,” said Caroline Goins.

“We really quickly grabbed people from the community. Charlie Burr, who is a local Ansonian, owns Pee Dee Ariel Productions, volunteered his time and equipment to do this. He’s piecing the footage all together and we’re hoping we’re going to be selected for the makeover,” said Goins.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and support because it reminds us how great our small town is,” said Emrich, “We’re like, ‘Hey, we have this crazy thought, let’s give it a try!’ and people asked, ‘How can we help?!’”

“It’s not that it’s just about Wadesboro, it’s about all of Anson County,” added Emrich, “If one town gets recognized, it benefits all of us.”

“We all have a long list of dreams,” said Goins concerning what she would do if Wadesboro was selected for the Hometown Takeover. “This space, the square, needs a facelift, our community deserves it,” added Goins.

Goins and Emrich both believe that the Wadesboro community is working together to make it a better place and the HGTV Hometown Takeover could give it a push in the right direction.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at [email protected] or at 704 994 5471

