Richmond now a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county

Richmond County is now officially a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

Richmond joins about a dozen other North Carolina counties in declaring its intent that local governments will not enact unconstitutional gun-control measures and will comply with the U.S. Constitution.

Commissioner Ben Moss, a Republican and “big 2nd Amendment advocate,” drafted the resolution after hearing numerous concerns from residents over the last month. County Manager Bryan Land said in an email that the resolution closely resembles those passed by other counties in North Carolina.

“We want the Constitution to be upheld, it’s the supreme law of the nation,” Moss said. “It’s been around for a long time and I don’t see any reason to go changing it,” said the commissioner who is also running for a seat in the state legislature.

The resolution is strictly cosmetic, and has no foot in constitutional law since any law enacted by either the state or the federal government would supercede it.

But the symbolism is still strong, at least for Moss and the many supporters who packed the commissioner chambers Tuesday night.

Moss said that while the counties passing these resolutions may not be able to stop a law being passed at the state level, if enough of them express the desire to protect 2nd Amendment rights “it sends a clear message” of what citizens want.

“There is not one shred of evidence, anywhere, in the history of North Carolina that shows the state coming after an individual’s Second Amendment rights,” reasoned County Commissioner Tavares Bostic. “We don’t need this and it could open up the county to potential litigation down the road.”

Board member Dr. Rick Watkins also spoke against the resolution. “I share Commissioner Bostic’s concern. We’ve had no time to review or discuss this. I think we could accomplish the same goal only with a more accurate reflection of the board’s views.”

But Moss corrolated any opposition to his resolution as going against the oath of office all commissioners must pledge when taking their seats.

Per Richmond County’s public comment law which bars the members of the public from addressing items on the current agenda, no members of the public was able to comment on the issue at the meeting.

The measure passed in a 5 to 2 vote.

County Board ratifies symbolic resolution Tuesday night