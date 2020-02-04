Pair wanted in weekend shooting

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has obtained warrants for two Hamlet residents believed to be connected to a weekend shooting that did not result in any injuries.

William Thomas Bryant, 31, of Beeler Avenue is charged with two felony counts each of attempted first degree murder, conspiracy and discharging a weapon into occupied property, two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats, and one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property and injury to real property. Curtis Russell James, Jr., 25, of Bauersfeld Street is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy and one misdemeanor each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Bryant allegedly fired a .40-caliber handgun into the same home listed as his residence while it was occupied in attempt to kill an individual, and into a 2019 Nissan Sentra at the residence while it was occupied by the same individual and another person, warrants show.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to Captain Randy Dover. Dover said HPD had received two calls of disturbances at the residence earlier in the evening but each time police arrived the suspects had already left the area. The third call was in reference to shots being fired.

Dover said all the individuals involved knew each other. Bryant and James are accused of working together to kill the two other individuals. Bryant is accused of telling both potential victims, “I will pop a cap in your a**,” while James is accused of making the same threat to only one of the potential victims.

The Nissan Bryant allegedly fired into sustained $200 of damage, the warrants state. Damage for the home is not stated.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryant and James is encouraged to call the Hamlet Police Department at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

