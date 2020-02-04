News Briefs

Grant to help produce

minority educators

PEMBROKE — Underrepresented minorities hold only 10% of faculty positions in colleges and universities across the U.S., according to recent reports.

But a new program at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke seeks to increase that number.

UNC-Pembroke has recently been awarded a $950,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to establish the REACH (Research Engagement Action Community Humanities) program supporting students from underrepresented backgrounds as they work toward a career in academia.

The funds will be spread over three years.

***

Robbery occurs

at Dollar General

LUMBERTON —The Lumberton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General store located at 206 Seventh St.

The robbery happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to police Capt. Terry Parker.

Cpl. Robbie Odum wrote in a police report that he was flagged down in the parking lot after the incident occurred.

“Upon speaking with store personnel, I learned a subject had came inside and produced a handgun, demanded property, and took property, fleeing the store,” Odum wrote.

The value of the items stolen was not disclosed.

***

Man is killed in

motorcycle wreck

RED SPRINGS — A 59-year-old Red Springs man was killed Friday morning after losing control of his motorcycle on East Fourth Street and striking two cars and then a utility pole.

Charlie Ray Jones died about 10:36 a.m. after his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle veered into oncoming traffic and struck the left rear of a 2001 Dodge truck. The motorcycle then struck another oncoming vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet truck, before hitting the pole, according Monroe.

Jones died on impact.

***

Woman charged with

killing two pedestrians

GASTONIA, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina woman is facing felony charges after two pedestrians were struck and killed.

Gastonia police say the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a vehicle traveled onto a sidewalk and struck 61-year-old Charles Henry Love and 31-year-old Keytiada Cooke. Love died at the scene. Cooke died at a local hospital.

Police have charged 24-year-old Katelyn Abernathy with two counts of death by motor vehicle, felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, failure to maintain lane control, driving while intoxicated.