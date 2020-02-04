Troops get gifts from home

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Sen. Tom McInnis and AMVETS Post 316’s John Patrick deliver care packages to the post office on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Sen. Tom McInnis and AMVETS Post 316’s John Patrick deliver care packages to the post office on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean (center), AMVETS Post 316’s John Patrick (right) and Sen. Tom McInnis (left) prepare to unload one of the two truck-fulls of care packages on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean (center), AMVETS Post 316’s John Patrick (right) and Sen. Tom McInnis (left) prepare to unload one of the two truck-fulls of care packages on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary President Robin Roberts mails off 130 care packages to local troops deployed overseas Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary President Robin Roberts mails off 130 care packages to local troops deployed overseas Monday.

ROCKINGHAM — Doritos, Slim Jims, Pop Tarts, A1 sauce — and items of more sentimental value — are now en route to Richmond County’s National Guard members deployed overseas, courtesy of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203.

The VFW mailed 130 care packages to the recently-deployed 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, which includes National Guard members from Rockingham, Wadesboro and Hamlet, and soldiers from other units. The recipients are scattered throughout Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea, according to Robin Roberts, president of the VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary.

Now in its fifth year, this is the most care packages the group has ever sent to overseas military, Roberts said. With the local deployments, there were much more local military to reach out to, and the community heeded the call. There were roughly 40 volunteers on hand to assist the VFW in packaging all the items on Saturday.

“‘Wow’ is all I’ve got to say,” Roberts said Monday on the community’s support.

The packages include favorite snacks from home that the troops don’t get where they’re stationed, and some families included personal items in the boxes as well. The volunteers FaceTimed some of the recipients Saturday during the packaging to help them pick out what they wanted. Roberts said A1 sauce was “like gold” to the troops.

Eddie Dean, commander of Post 4203, and John Patrick with AMVETS Post 316 helped load the 130 boxes into the post office Monday. Dean spoke from personal experience about the joy of receiving packages from home while deployed overseas.

“I shared it with all my guys,” Dean said. “I almost enjoyed watching them go through it more.”

Roberts said they expect more donations to come in and there is still more left to send off. The VFW is still accepting donations. Those wishing to donate can drop off items at the VFW located at 106 Old River Rd. in Rockingham, given to Robin Roberts at Hudson Brothers Deli, to Richard Robinson at Double Vision, or to Denita Cauley at Maness Tire.

“If we can get the support and the money, we could do this twice a year instead of once,” Roberts said. “I mean look at this,” she continued, gesturing to a pile of boxes at the post office as tall as she is, “this is insane. I’m overwhelmed by the community’s support.”

Sen. Tom McInnis was on hand to help mail off the care packages Monday.

“A lot of Richmond County folks are away from home, away from their families and in harm’s way,” said McInnis, who donated to help pay for postage, which Roberts said was the most expensive part of the effort. “We want to support our armed services in whatever way we can.”

Last month, 3,500 soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne stationed at Fort Bragg and the 2,500 troops from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit stationed at Camp Lejeune following heightened tensions in the Middle East. A spokesperson for Fort Bragg confirmed that “some” of the members of the 82nd Airborne deployed were from Ellerbe.

Roberts said as they began collecting donations that the news of the new deployments “makes us want to do more than we already do.”

Gavin Stone News Editor