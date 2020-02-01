Rockingham woman arrested, believed to be major drug dealer for area

Rees Rees

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham woman who sources told police was selling “the most” narcotics in the city has been charged with multiple felonies related to trafficking meth and heroin.

Jada Cheyenne Rees, 23, of Robinson Street in Rockingham, is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin or opium, maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Rees is additionally charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the time of her arrest on Jan. 24, Rees was allegedly in possession of 65.3 grams of meth, four grams of heroin, 10 acetaminophen and oxcodone pills, 6 acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pills, and 7 buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film, according to warrants for her arrest.

The drugs were allegedly being kept in her residence on Robinson Street. Police seized scales, smoking pipes, baggies, straws, glass bongs, a gun and knife from the home.

Rees is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Rees’ arrest comes after a nearly year-long investigation by the Rockingham Police Department into extensive drug activity involving Rees. Following numerous reports of suspicious activity in the area of the home and after conducting interviews with known associates of Rees, investigators learned that she was selling several ounces of meth and heroin a day and that she was working with suppliers in Candor and Cordova, according to court documents.

A source told police that Rees was “selling the most in Rockingham,” documents show.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Rees has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

