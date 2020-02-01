Man charged in sale of crack cocaine

McBride McBride

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with multiple felonies relating to the sale of crack cocaine.

Robert Frank McBride, 57, of Bradford Street is charged with four felony counts each of maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance, selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

McBride allegedly sold a total of 1.7 grams of crack cocaine in three separate drug transactions on Jan. 6, Jan. 7, Jan. 8, and Jan. 13, according to warrants for his arrest. The warrants further alleged that McBride used a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck to store the drugs.

He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secure bond. McBride is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that since September 1980, McBride has served a total of more than 15-and-a-half years in prison as a result of numerous convictions on drug and larceny-related offenses. He was last released in July 2016 after a five-year stint in prison for a felony possession charge and a habitual felon charge in Anson County.

